    PHRX   CA71716W1059

PHARMADRUG INC.

(PHRX)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  11:14:59 2023-05-17 am EDT
0.005000 CAD    0.00%
11:05aCse Bulletin : Reinstatement - Pharmadrug Inc. (PHRX)
NE
10:53aIIROC Trade Resumption - PHRX
AQ
05/08IIROC Trading Halt - PHRX
AQ
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Pharmadrug Inc. (PHRX)

05/17/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mai/May 2023) - Effective immediately, Pharmadrug Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Pharmadrug Inc. sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date : Le 17 mai/May 2023
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PHRX

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2023
