Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Pharmadrug Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHRX   CA71716W1059

PHARMADRUG INC.

(PHRX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaDrug Announces Appointment of Auditor

08/06/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: PHRX) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs, today announced that Harbourside CPA, LLP (the "Successor Auditor") has been appointed as the Company's auditor effective as of August 6, 2021 until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting. Further details relating to the change of auditor can be found in the Company's press release dated July 12, 2021.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letter from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor (together the "Reporting Package"), have been reviewed by the Company's Audit Committee and have been filed on SEDAR accordingly.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug Production GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license and German EuGMP certification allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU. The Company also owns 100% of Super Smart, a Dutch company building a modern adult use psychedelic retail business with an elevated and educational focus. PharmaDrug recently acquired Sairiyo Therapeutics, a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through regulatory and research driven clinical trials.

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Cohen, Chairman and CEO
dcohen@pharmadrug.co
(647) 202-1824

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92361


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about PHARMADRUG INC.
02:20pPharmaDrug Announces Appointment of Auditor
NE
08/05PharmaDrug Forms Research Collaboration with Terasaki Institute for Novel Ocu..
NE
08/03Pharmadrug Inc. will Change its Ticker to PHRX from BUZZ
CI
07/28Pharmadrug Inc. Announces Positive Research Results of Cepharanthine to Treat..
CI
07/28Pharmadrug Announces Positive Research Results of Cepharanthine to Treat Mult..
NE
07/26CSE BULLETIN : Symbol Change - Pharmadrug Inc. (BUZZ)
NE
07/23PHARMADRUG : to Change Ticker Symbol
MT
07/23PHARMADRUG ANNOUNCES STOCK TICKER SY : Phrx)
NE
07/14PharmaDrug Inc. Reports Positive Preclinical Study Results of Cepharanthine t..
CI
07/14PharmaDrug Reports Positive Preclinical Study Results of Cepharanthine to Tre..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,68 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2020 -5,15 M -4,10 M -4,10 M
Net cash 2020 3,28 M 2,61 M 2,61 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,68x
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PHARMADRUG INC.
Duration : Period :
Pharmadrug Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Cohen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Li Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Van Slyke Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Schwartz Independent Director
Paul Gerard Joseph McClory Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMADRUG INC.-25.00%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.36%457 236
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.91%344 172
PFIZER, INC.22.41%252 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.47%239 510
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.64%234 631