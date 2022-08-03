Log in
    4162   TW0004162003

PHARMAENGINE, INC.

(4162)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-01
99.30 TWD   -3.59%
05:46aPHARMAENGINE : Phase III RESILIENT trial evaluating Onivyde in second-line monotherapy for small cell lung cancer did not meet its primary endpoint
PU
07/26PHARMAENGINE : to attend 1H22 financial status investor conference hosted by Cathay Securities
PU
07/26PHARMAENGINE : Announcement on the record date for the capital increase of Employee Restricted Shares and related matters
PU
PharmaEngine : Phase III RESILIENT trial evaluating Onivyde in second-line monotherapy for small cell lung cancer did not meet its primary endpoint

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEngine, Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:32:39
Subject 
 Phase III RESILIENT trial evaluating Onivyde
in second-line monotherapy for small cell lung cancer
did not meet its primary endpoint
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/03
2.Company name:PharmaEngine Inc
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
Trial Design:
RESILIENT is a randomized, 1:1, open-label Phase III trial of Onivyde
(irinotecan liposome IV injection) versus IV topotecan in 450 patients
 enrolled with small cell lung cancer who have progressed on or after
platinum-based first line therapy.
The primary outcome measure is OS. Secondary outcome measures include
progression-free survival, objective response rate. Safety analyses
(adverse events and laboratory analyses) will be performed using the
safety population, defined as all patients receiving any trial medicine.
Outcome analysis
According to IPSEN's official press release, the analysis concluded
that the primary endpoint OS was not met in patients treated with
Onivyde versus topotecan. However, a doubling of the secondary endpoint
 of objective response rate (ORR) in favor of Onivyde was observed.
The safety and tolerability of Onivyde was consistent with its already
 known safety profile, and no new safety concerns emerged. Detailed
results from the RESILIENT trial will be presented at an upcoming
medical conference by IPSEN.
Market situation: The clinical study results will be communicated
with the regulatory agency by IPSEN.
New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks. The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.
6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
ONIVYDE was authorized to Merrimack USA in May, 2011. However, Merrimack
 USA sold the products to IPSEN in Apr. 2017. Currently, IPSEN has
finished worldwide phase III human subject clinical trials for first-line
 pancreatic cancer and second-line small cell lung cancer.
All development expenses for worldwide phase III human subject clinical
trials for first-line pancreatic cancer and second-line small cell lung
cancer are paid for by IPSEN.
All clinical trial outcome/results would be informed by IPSEN, and
PharmaEngine would upload those information to the MOPS.
The outcome of RESILIENT trial won't impact the global sales of
OnivydeR on 2L PDAC.

Disclaimer

PharmaEngine Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
