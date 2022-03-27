Log in
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Drug Purchase Contract Expiration on Behalf of Major Subsidiary Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd.

03/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/27 Time of announcement 23:16:47
Subject 
 Announcement of Drug Purchase Contract
Expiration on Behalf of Major Subsidiary Panco
Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 25
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Name of the major purchaser or supplier:
Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital
3.Percentage of the total sales amount or purchase amount
 in the standalone (individual) financial reports for the
 most recent fiscal year:19.90%
4.Reasons and date of suspension of business transactions:
The drug purchase contract between Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. and Tungs'
Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital expires on March 31, 2022.
5.Countermeasures by the company:
(1)Both parties will fulfill contractual obligations and complete orders
   before the contract expires. Inventory sales and payment collection
   are not affected.
(2)Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. will continue the marketing, sales, and
   logistics for the Company's products in Taiwan.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 15:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
