PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Drug Purchase Contract Expiration on Behalf of Major Subsidiary Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd.
03/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/27
Time of announcement
23:16:47
Announcement of Drug Purchase Contract
Expiration on Behalf of Major Subsidiary Panco
Healthcare Co., Ltd.
2022/03/25
paragraph 25
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Name of the major purchaser or supplier:
Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital
3.Percentage of the total sales amount or purchase amount
in the standalone (individual) financial reports for the
most recent fiscal year:19.90%
4.Reasons and date of suspension of business transactions:
The drug purchase contract between Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. and Tungs'
Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital expires on March 31, 2022.
5.Countermeasures by the company:
(1)Both parties will fulfill contractual obligations and complete orders
before the contract expires. Inventory sales and payment collection
are not affected.
(2)Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. will continue the marketing, sales, and
logistics for the Company's products in Taiwan.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 15:30:08 UTC.