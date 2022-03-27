PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Drug Purchase Contract Expiration on Behalf of Major Subsidiary Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Name of the major purchaser or supplier: Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital 3.Percentage of the total sales amount or purchase amount in the standalone (individual) financial reports for the most recent fiscal year:19.90% 4.Reasons and date of suspension of business transactions: The drug purchase contract between Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. and Tungs' Taichung Metro Harbor Hospital expires on March 31, 2022. 5.Countermeasures by the company: (1)Both parties will fulfill contractual obligations and complete orders before the contract expires. Inventory sales and payment collection are not affected. (2)Panco Healthcare Co., Ltd. will continue the marketing, sales, and logistics for the Company's products in Taiwan. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.