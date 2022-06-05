PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Positive Recommendation from the DSMB to Continue the Phase III Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for Essential Thrombocythemia(ET)
06/05/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/05
Time of announcement
12:19:47
Subject
Announcement of Positive Recommendation from
the DSMB to Continue the Phase III Clinical Trial of
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for Essential Thrombocythemia(ET)
Date of events
2022/06/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 10
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/03
2.New drug name or code:Ropeginterferon alfa-2b
3.Indication:Essential thrombocythemia (ET)
4.Planned development stages:
To complete the phase III clinical trial, and later to apply for the
marketing authorization.
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
(include interim analysis):
The Company received positive opinions from the Data and Safety
Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the phase III clinical trial of
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the treatment of essential
thrombocythemia (ET). Based on the current data, DSMB confirmed
the safety of the study and recommended continuing the study
according to the protocol.
(2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon
disapproval of the competent authority:N/A
(3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent
authority:N/A
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:
In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the
rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be
made for the time being.
6.Upcoming development plan:
To continue the phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for
the treatment of essential thrombocythemia.
(1)Estimated date of completion:
The phase III clinical trial recruitment is expected to be completed
by the end of 2022. The timeline will be adjusted according to the
actual progress of the clinical trial.
(2)Estimated responsibilities: None.
7.Market situation:
Essential thrombocythemia (ET) is a myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN)
characterized by an overproduction of platelets in the blood resulting
from a genetic mutation. The patient number of ET is similar to that
of polycythemia vera (PV). The first-line drug for ET is Hydroxyurea
(HU), which is used off-label, and the second-line drug for ET is
Anagrelide, approved by the FDA in 1997.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for essential
thrombocythemia is expected to enroll 160 subjects, with more than
70% subjects enrolled so far.
(2)Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has been approved to treat adult patients with
PV in the European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea,
and the United States.
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 04:31:04 UTC.