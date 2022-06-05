PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Positive Recommendation from the DSMB to Continue the Phase III Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for Essential Thrombocythemia(ET)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/03 2.New drug name or code:Ropeginterferon alfa-2b 3.Indication:Essential thrombocythemia (ET) 4.Planned development stages: To complete the phase III clinical trial, and later to apply for the marketing authorization. 5.Current development stage: (1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials (include interim analysis): The Company received positive opinions from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET). Based on the current data, DSMB confirmed the safety of the study and recommended continuing the study according to the protocol. (2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval of the competent authority:N/A (3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent authority:N/A (4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being. 6.Upcoming development plan: To continue the phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia. (1)Estimated date of completion: The phase III clinical trial recruitment is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The timeline will be adjusted according to the actual progress of the clinical trial. (2)Estimated responsibilities: None. 7.Market situation: Essential thrombocythemia (ET) is a myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) characterized by an overproduction of platelets in the blood resulting from a genetic mutation. The patient number of ET is similar to that of polycythemia vera (PV). The first-line drug for ET is Hydroxyurea (HU), which is used off-label, and the second-line drug for ET is Anagrelide, approved by the FDA in 1997. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for essential thrombocythemia is expected to enroll 160 subjects, with more than 70% subjects enrolled so far. (2)Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has been approved to treat adult patients with PV in the European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea, and the United States. 9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: