  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PharmaEssentia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaEssentia : Announcement of Positive Recommendation from the DSMB to Continue the Phase III Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for Essential Thrombocythemia(ET)

06/05/2022 | 12:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/05 Time of announcement 12:19:47
Subject 
 Announcement of Positive Recommendation from
the DSMB to Continue the Phase III Clinical Trial of
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for Essential Thrombocythemia(ET)
Date of events 2022/06/03 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/03
2.New drug name or code:Ropeginterferon alfa-2b
3.Indication:Essential thrombocythemia (ET)
4.Planned development stages:
To complete the phase III clinical trial, and later to apply for the
marketing authorization.
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
   (include interim analysis):
   The Company received positive opinions from the Data and Safety
   Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the phase III clinical trial of
   Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the treatment of essential
   thrombocythemia (ET). Based on the current data, DSMB confirmed
   the safety of the study and recommended continuing the study
   according to the protocol.
(2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon
   disapproval of the competent authority:N/A
(3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent
   authority:N/A
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:
   In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the
   rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be
   made for the time being.
6.Upcoming development plan:
To continue the phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for
the treatment of essential thrombocythemia.
(1)Estimated date of completion:
   The phase III clinical trial recruitment is expected to be completed
   by the end of 2022. The timeline will be adjusted according to the
   actual progress of the clinical trial.
(2)Estimated responsibilities: None.
7.Market situation:
Essential thrombocythemia (ET) is a myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN)
characterized by an overproduction of platelets in the blood resulting
from a genetic mutation. The patient number of ET is similar to that
of polycythemia vera (PV). The first-line drug for ET is Hydroxyurea
(HU), which is used off-label, and the second-line drug for ET is
Anagrelide, approved by the FDA in 1997.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The phase III clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for essential
   thrombocythemia is expected to enroll 160 subjects, with more than
   70% subjects enrolled so far.
(2)Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has been approved to treat adult patients with
   PV in the European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea,
   and the United States.
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 05 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2022 04:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 060 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 -139 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net cash 2022 4 920 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2022 -750x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 B 3 556 M 3 556 M
EV / Sales 2022 19,7x
EV / Sales 2023 7,91x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PharmaEssentia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 367,50 TWD
Average target price 395,33 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chung Lin Chief Executive Officer
Hsueh Ling Chang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ching Liu Chan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Joe K. Tseng Director-Medical Research
Patrick Yuhmin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION25.43%3 556
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.62%79 586
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.70%68 911
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.19%67 918
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 452
BIONTECH SE-38.83%38 324