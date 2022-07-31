Log in
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-28
569.00 TWD    0.00%
09:13aPHARMAESSENTIA : Announcement of the Preliminary Results of the Phase II Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the Treatment of PV in China.
PU
07/14PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company Adjusted the Fund Utilization Purpose for the 2020 Private Placement of Common Shares
PU
07/14PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company Adjusted the Fund Utilization Purpose for the 2019 Private Placement of Common Shares
PU
PharmaEssentia : Announcement of the Preliminary Results of the Phase II Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the Treatment of PV in China.

07/31/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/31 Time of announcement 21:04:00
Subject 
 Announcement of the Preliminary Results of the
Phase II Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b
(P1101) for the Treatment of PV in China.
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29
2.New drug name or code:Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101)
3.Indication:
Polycythemia Vera (PV)
http://www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn/
registration number: CTR20211664
4.Planned development stages:
To complete the phase II clinical trial, and later to apply for the
marketing authorization in China.
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
   (include interim analysis):
   Announcement of the preliminary results of the phase II clinical trial
   of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the treatment of Polycythemia
   Vera (PV) in China.
   A.Study design
     a.Study title:
       A Phase II Single-Arm Multicenter Study to access Efficacy and
       Safety of P1101 in Chinese Polycythemia Vera (PV) patients Who
       are Intolerant or Resistance to Hydroxyurea (HU)
     b.Objectives:
       The primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of
       P1101 in the treatment of Chinese PV patients with HU resistance
       or intolerance.
     c.Phase of development:
       Phase II clinical trial
     d.Name of investigational drug:
       Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101)
     e.Indication:
       Polycythemia Vera (PV)
     f.Endpoints:
       Complete hematologic response (CHR) rate at week 24 based on
       central laboratory test results
     g.Number of subjects:
       49 Chinese PV patients
    B.The statistical results (including but not limited to P value) and
      statistical significance (including but not limited to whether
      statistical significance is achieved) of the primary and secondary
      endpoints. If the Company cannot disclose statistical data due to
      other important reasons, the reasons should be stated.
      This clinical trial is approved by the China National Medical
      Products Administration (NMPA) to recruit 49 Chinese PV patients
      for a 52-week course of treatment. After consultation and discussion
      with the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA, the CDE agreed
      that a preliminary analysis could be conducted at the 24th week of
      the trial since it was the first time that P1101 was administered
      at a high dose.
      Of the current 49 subjects, 27 completed the 24-week course of
      treatment, of which 14 achieved CHR at the 24th week. Based on the
      number of subjects who completed a 24-week course of treatment, the
      achievement rate is 51.85% (14/27), numerically higher than the CHR
      rate of 43.1% at the 52nd week of PROUD-PV.
      Regarding safety, 47 patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse
      events (TEAE) during the study, of which eight experienced grade 3
      TEAEs and the rest of the TEAEs are of grade 1 or grade 2.
      It suggests that the safety profile of P1101 is consistent with the
      results of PROUD-PV, CONTINUATION-PV, and the P1101 PV phase II
      study in Japan.
    C.If statistical results of the phase III clinical trial of the new
      drug is disclosed, the marketing plan of the Company:
      N/A
    D.The results of a single clinical trial (including the statistical
      P-values of t the primary and secondary endpoints and whether they
      are statistically significant) are not sufficient to fully reflect
      the success or failure of the launch of the new drug. Investors are
      advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.
(2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval
   of the competent authority:N/A
(3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent
   authority:
   To have the Pre-BLA communication with the China National Medical
   Products Administration (NMPA) and apply for the marketing authorization
   in China.
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:
   In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the
   rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be made
   for the time being.
6.Upcoming development plan:
To have the Pre-BLA communication with the China NMPA and apply for the
marketing authorization in China.
(1)Estimated date of completion: marketing authorization application is
   expected to be submitted by the end of 2022.
(2)Estimated responsibilities: N/A
7.Market situation:
Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a chronic, progressive myeloproliferative neoplasm
(MPN), and it is primarily characterized by an elevation of the red blood
cells. PV may result in cardiovascular complications such as thrombosis and
embolism and often transforms to secondary myelofibrosis or leukemia. PV
patients typically experience an increase in white blood cell and platelets
counts, and an enlarged spleen over time.
According to the market research, there are around 400,000 PV patients in
China. The clinical treatment includes Hydroxyurea (HU), interferon and
Jak2 inhibitor.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 13:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
