PharmaEssentia : Announcement of the Preliminary Results of the Phase II Clinical Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the Treatment of PV in China.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/29 2.New drug name or code:Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) 3.Indication: Polycythemia Vera (PV) http://www.chinadrugtrials.org.cn/ registration number: CTR20211664 4.Planned development stages: To complete the phase II clinical trial, and later to apply for the marketing authorization in China. 5.Current development stage: (1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials (include interim analysis): Announcement of the preliminary results of the phase II clinical trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV) in China. A.Study design a.Study title: A Phase II Single-Arm Multicenter Study to access Efficacy and Safety of P1101 in Chinese Polycythemia Vera (PV) patients Who are Intolerant or Resistance to Hydroxyurea (HU) b.Objectives: The primary objective is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of P1101 in the treatment of Chinese PV patients with HU resistance or intolerance. c.Phase of development: Phase II clinical trial d.Name of investigational drug: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101) e.Indication: Polycythemia Vera (PV) f.Endpoints: Complete hematologic response (CHR) rate at week 24 based on central laboratory test results g.Number of subjects: 49 Chinese PV patients B.The statistical results (including but not limited to P value) and statistical significance (including but not limited to whether statistical significance is achieved) of the primary and secondary endpoints. If the Company cannot disclose statistical data due to other important reasons, the reasons should be stated. This clinical trial is approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to recruit 49 Chinese PV patients for a 52-week course of treatment. After consultation and discussion with the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of NMPA, the CDE agreed that a preliminary analysis could be conducted at the 24th week of the trial since it was the first time that P1101 was administered at a high dose. Of the current 49 subjects, 27 completed the 24-week course of treatment, of which 14 achieved CHR at the 24th week. Based on the number of subjects who completed a 24-week course of treatment, the achievement rate is 51.85% (14/27), numerically higher than the CHR rate of 43.1% at the 52nd week of PROUD-PV. Regarding safety, 47 patients experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) during the study, of which eight experienced grade 3 TEAEs and the rest of the TEAEs are of grade 1 or grade 2. It suggests that the safety profile of P1101 is consistent with the results of PROUD-PV, CONTINUATION-PV, and the P1101 PV phase II study in Japan. C.If statistical results of the phase III clinical trial of the new drug is disclosed, the marketing plan of the Company: N/A D.The results of a single clinical trial (including the statistical P-values of t the primary and secondary endpoints and whether they are statistically significant) are not sufficient to fully reflect the success or failure of the launch of the new drug. Investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation. (2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval of the competent authority:N/A (3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent authority: To have the Pre-BLA communication with the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and apply for the marketing authorization in China. (4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being. 6.Upcoming development plan: To have the Pre-BLA communication with the China NMPA and apply for the marketing authorization in China. (1)Estimated date of completion: marketing authorization application is expected to be submitted by the end of 2022. (2)Estimated responsibilities: N/A 7.Market situation: Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a chronic, progressive myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN), and it is primarily characterized by an elevation of the red blood cells. PV may result in cardiovascular complications such as thrombosis and embolism and often transforms to secondary myelofibrosis or leukemia. PV patients typically experience an increase in white blood cell and platelets counts, and an enlarged spleen over time. According to the market research, there are around 400,000 PV patients in China. The clinical treatment includes Hydroxyurea (HU), interferon and Jak2 inhibitor. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. 9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: