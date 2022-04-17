PharmaEssentia : Announcement of the Top-line Results of the Phase I clinical trial of KX01 for Actinic Keratosis (AK) in Japan on Behalf of Subsidiary PharmaEssentia Japan KK

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15 2.New drug name or code:KX01 Ointment 1% 3.Indication:Actinic Keratosis (AK) 4.Planned development stages: To complete the phase III clinical trial, and later to apply for the marketing authorization of KX01 for the treatment of adults with AK in Japan. 5.Current development stage: (1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials (include interim analysis): Announcement of the top-line results of the phase I clinical trial of KX01 for the treatment of adults with AK in Japan. A.Study design a.Study title: Skin Irritation and Phototoxicity Study of KX01 Ointment 1% in Japanese healthy male subjects (Study Protocol Number: B21-101; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05245578) b.Objectives: To assess skin irritation and phototoxicity following a single application of KX01 Ointment 1% and placebo by simple-patch test and under open conditions in Japanese healthy male subjects. c.Phase of development:Phase I clinical trial d.Name of investigational drug:KX01 Ointment 1% e.Indication:Actinic Keratosis f.Endpoints: The primary objective is to assess skin irritation following a single application of KX01 Ointment 1% and placebo by simple-patch test and under open conditions in Japanese healthy male subjects. In addition, the safety of KX01 Ointment 1% will be assessed by the evaluation of any adverse events (AE) reported during the study. g.Number of subjects:20 Japanese healthy male subjects. B.The statistical results (including but not limited to P value) and statistical significance (including but not limited to whether statistical significance is achieved) of the primary and secondary endpoints. If the Company cannot disclose statistical data due to other important reasons, the reasons should be stated. The primary endpoint: Of the 20 subjects on the investigational product, 13 had 41 treatment-related AE during the trial. Pruritus was the most common AE (total 37 events in 13 subjects), and no phototoxicity-related AE occurred. All AE were mild, no moderate or severe AE, and no Serious Adverse Events occurred. The data from this study showed a favorable safety profile for KX01 ointment 1%. The safety results support the continuation of the phase III clinical trial of KX01 to treat Actinic Keratosis in Japan. C.If statistical results of the phase III clinical trial of the new drug is disclosed, the marketing plan of the Company:N/A D.The results of a single clinical trial (including the statistical P-values of t the primary and secondary endpoints and whether they are statistically significant) are not sufficient to fully reflect the success or failure of the launch of the new drug. Investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation. (2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval of the competent authority:N/A (3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent authority: To complete the phase III clinical trial, and later to apply for the marketing authorization of KX01 for the treatment of adults with AK in Japan. (4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being. 6.Upcoming development plan:To complete the phase III clinical trial in Japan. (1)Estimated date of completion: The phase III clinical trial is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023. The timeline will be adjusted according to the actual progress of the clinical trial. (2)Estimated responsibilities: None. 7.Market situation: Actinic Keratosis (AK) is a chronic and precancerous skin disease that occurs primarily in areas that have been exposed to ultraviolet radiation for a long period of time. It is usually found on the face, ears, lips, bald scalp, forearms, the posterior part of the hands, and lower legs. The mortality rate of AK is not high; however, it is most likely to progress to malignant and skin cancer in the long term if left untreated. According to Taipei Chang Gung Hospital's dermatology column, the medical statistics show that 1 in 10 AK would progress to skin cancer. Since it is not possible to predict which AK lesions will develop into squamous cell carcinoma, all lesions should be treated by dermatologists. The prevalence of AK increases with age and is more common in people with lighter skin. In Japan, the prevalence rate of AK is about 414 per 100,000 people; in Okinawa, it is about 1,238 per 100,000 people. AK is treated with topical creams, photodynamic therapy, cryotherapy, CO2 laser and surgical excision. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Company is granted exclusive rights of KX01 for treating AK in Taiwan, Japan, and Korea from Athenex, Inc. (2)KX01 is approved for the topical treatment of AK of the face and scalp in adults and launched in the U.S., EU, and the U.K. (3)The Company has completed the submission of the New Drug Application for KX01 treating AK to TFDA on November 22, 2021. Since the U.S. FDA and EMA have approved KX01 for AK, the Company's application for Abbreviated Review of NDA for KX01 was approved by TFDA, and the review time was shortened from the standard 360 days to 180 days. 9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: