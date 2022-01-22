PharmaEssentia : Clarification of media reporting

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:PharmaEssentia Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Global Arbitration Report and law360 6.Content of the report:AOP has asked a US court to grant discovery of the Company to support criminal allegations. 7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of reporting content 8.Countermeasures: As reported by Global Arbitration Review and other media on January 21, 2022, the Company was subjected to an application by AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals (��AOP��) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts for an order to take discovery in aid of a foreign criminal proceeding. The content is simply a unilateral and frivolous accusation by AOP, which intends to disseminate to the media, in the name of discovery, the defamation of the Company��s reputation. Despite the fact that the dispute between the Company and AOP is a civil and commercial dispute, AOP, in December 2020, still filed a criminal accusation with the Frankfurt, Germany Prosecutor's Office, thereby defaming and bringing shame on the Company��s image, in an attempt to seriously damage the Company��s reputation. However, the Frankfurt prosecutor has not agreed with such unfounded criminal complaint, and has not conducted any further criminal investigation against the Company. As such, this is just an indiscriminate action of AOP, attempting to force the Company into compromise. The Company hereby solemnly clarifies that the Company and its management team members have never committed any criminal,illegal conduct, and after collecting evidence will take relevant legal action against AOP. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: It takes a considerable time and expenses to develop a new drug. In addition,the success of such development cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, the investors will bear investment risk and should carefully consider investment decisions.