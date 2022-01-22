Log in
PharmaEssentia : Clarification of media reporting

01/22/2022 | 07:54am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 20:40:21
Subject 
 Clarification of media reporting
Date of events 2022/01/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:PharmaEssentia Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Global Arbitration Report and law360
6.Content of the report:AOP has asked a US court to grant discovery
 of the Company to support criminal allegations.
7.Cause of occurrence:Clarification of reporting content
8.Countermeasures:
As reported by Global Arbitration Review and other media on January
21, 2022, the Company was subjected to an application by AOP Orphan
Pharmaceuticals (��AOP��) in the United States District Court for the
District of Massachusetts for an order to take discovery in aid of
a foreign criminal proceeding. The content is simply a unilateral and
frivolous accusation by AOP, which intends to disseminate to the media,
in the name of discovery, the defamation of the Company��s reputation.
Despite the fact that the dispute between the Company and AOP is a civil
and commercial dispute, AOP, in December 2020, still filed a criminal
accusation with the Frankfurt, Germany Prosecutor's Office, thereby
defaming and bringing shame on the Company��s image, in an attempt to
seriously damage the Company��s reputation. However, the Frankfurt
prosecutor has not agreed with such unfounded criminal complaint, and
has not conducted any further criminal investigation against the Company.
As such, this is just an indiscriminate action of AOP, attempting to
force the Company into compromise. The Company hereby solemnly clarifies
that the Company and its management team members have never committed any
criminal,illegal conduct, and after collecting evidence will take relevant
legal action against AOP.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It takes a considerable time and expenses to develop a new drug.
In addition,the success of such development cannot be guaranteed.
Therefore, the investors will bear investment risk and should carefully
consider investment decisions.

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 12:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
