PharmaEssentia : Company's Arbitration Case Receives Austrian Supreme Court Decision
03/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/27
Time of announcement
23:15:55
Subject
Company's Arbitration Case Receives Austrian
Supreme Court Decision
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:AOP, PharmaEssentia
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Austrian Supreme Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
3 Ob 190/21v
3 Ob 201/21m
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
The Company, on March 25, 2022, was notified by its Austrian counsel,
that just received was the Austrian Supreme Court decision regarding
AOP's request to declare the arbitral award enforceable and enforcement
case, in which such decision dismissed the Company's appeal.
6.Handling procedure:
As a result of the existing German Supreme Court (Federal Court of
Justice) that set aside all AOP demanded damages and interest under
the arbitral award, the Austrian District Court Leopoldstadt has already
ordered the termination of the enforcement proceedings and the lifting
of the lien restricting the Company's transfer of patents to third parties.
For related details, please refer to the Company's material information
disclosure of March 10, 2022.
Based on the Austrian Supreme Court January 26, 2022 dated decision, such
decision preceding the Company's February 15, 2022 receipt of service of
the German Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice) decision, therefore to
the extent of any discrepancy, and because of the above described related
enforcement proceedings in which the Austrian District Court Leopoldstadt
has already ordered the termination of the enforcement proceedings and the
lifting of the lien restricting the Company's transfer of patents to third
parties, with no consequences to such related enforcement proceedings, the
Austrian Supreme Court's dismissal of the Company's appeal does not have
any impact on the Company.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:None.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:
The Company has requested its Austrian counsel to file the application
stating the arbitral award no longer enforceable to the Austrian District
Court Leopoldstadt.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 15:30:08 UTC.