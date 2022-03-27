PharmaEssentia : Company's Arbitration Case Receives Austrian Supreme Court Decision

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter:AOP, PharmaEssentia 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Austrian Supreme Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: 3 Ob 190/21v 3 Ob 201/21m 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): The Company, on March 25, 2022, was notified by its Austrian counsel, that just received was the Austrian Supreme Court decision regarding AOP's request to declare the arbitral award enforceable and enforcement case, in which such decision dismissed the Company's appeal. 6.Handling procedure: As a result of the existing German Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice) that set aside all AOP demanded damages and interest under the arbitral award, the Austrian District Court Leopoldstadt has already ordered the termination of the enforcement proceedings and the lifting of the lien restricting the Company's transfer of patents to third parties. For related details, please refer to the Company's material information disclosure of March 10, 2022. Based on the Austrian Supreme Court January 26, 2022 dated decision, such decision preceding the Company's February 15, 2022 receipt of service of the German Supreme Court (Federal Court of Justice) decision, therefore to the extent of any discrepancy, and because of the above described related enforcement proceedings in which the Austrian District Court Leopoldstadt has already ordered the termination of the enforcement proceedings and the lifting of the lien restricting the Company's transfer of patents to third parties, with no consequences to such related enforcement proceedings, the Austrian Supreme Court's dismissal of the Company's appeal does not have any impact on the Company. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:None. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: The Company has requested its Austrian counsel to file the application stating the arbitral award no longer enforceable to the Austrian District Court Leopoldstadt. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.