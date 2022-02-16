Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PharmaEssentia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaEssentia Expands U.S. Leadership with Anjana Pursnani, Head of People and Jason Mitch, Head of Market Access

02/16/2022 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Functional experts strengthen leadership team to accelerate near-term US ambition

PharmaEssentia USA Corporation, a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the appointment of two executives to the company’s US leadership team: Anjana Pursnani as SVP and Head of People, and Jason Mitch, who is newly promoted to VP of Market Access.

“Following our first FDA approval late in 2021, PharmaEssentia has ambitious strategic growth plans, and it is essential we build a robust leadership team to support this forward-looking vision,” said Meredith Manning, General Manager of the U.S. subsidiary. “We are delighted with the appointment of these two leaders, who each bring differentiated skillsets and proven track records to help us pursue our goals and build a best-in-industry organization.”

Ms. Pursnani is a business and organizational development leader with over 25 years of experience across pharmaceutical, consumer and financial industries. Most recently, Anjana ran a global Executive Coaching and Organizational Effectiveness firm, where she partnered with senior leaders and organizations to create sustainable growth and change. Prior to this, Anjana held a 20-year tenure as a high-performance marketing professional in the pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods industries. She holds an MBA from the Amos Tuck School at Dartmouth in New Hampshire and a BA in Economics from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

“PharmaEssentia is at a pivotal point of growth and I am excited to join the team in a full-time role to help the organization realize its vision by expanding and growing its already incredible talent base,” said Ms. Pursnani.

Mr. Mitch joined the company in March 2021. He is a veteran professional with more than 20 years of experience in biopharmaceutical companies focusing primarily on patient and market access. Prior to his tenure at PharmaEssentia, he supported access and reimbursement for Fergene, and previously developed his expertise through roles of increasing leadership during his tenure at Actelion. Mr. Mitch received a Master of Family Therapy from Hahnemann University and a Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University.

“The launch period is such an exciting time to activate best practices in facilitating seamless access for patients with polycythemia vera. I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to be a part of the PharmaEssentia organization and look forward to shaping our efforts in the MPN community this year,” added Mr. Mitch.

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446), based in Taipei, Taiwan, is a rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, the company aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today the company is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung. For more information, visit our website or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
08:33aPharmaEssentia Expands U.S. Leadership with Anjana Pursnani, Head of People and Jason M..
BU
04:54aPHARMAESSENTIA : The Company to attend MasterLink Securities' online investor conference
PU
04:54aPHARMAESSENTIA : The Company to attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare F..
PU
02/15PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's Arbitration Award Set Aside
PU
02/13PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company Announces Completion of Application of the "Prior Authorizati..
PU
01/23PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company's Seven Years of United States Market Drug Exclusivity for Be..
PU
01/22PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's patents
PU
01/22PHARMAESSENTIA : Clarification of media reporting
PU
2021PharmaEssentia's BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) Now Available for the Treatmen..
BU
2021PharmaEssentia Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 622 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 -2 614 M -93,8 M -93,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 919 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67 720 M 2 430 M 2 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 106x
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PharmaEssentia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 248,00 TWD
Average target price 149,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chung Lin Chief Executive Officer
Hsueh Ling Chang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ching Liu Chan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Joe K. Tseng Director-Medical Research
Patrick Yuhmin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION-12.12%2 430
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.07%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474