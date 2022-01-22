PharmaEssentia : Status update as to the Company's patents

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:PharmaEssentia Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: On January 21, 2022, the Company��s Swiss counsel informed the Company that the Swiss Supervisory Authority made the decision to overrule AOP��s attachment/debt related applications upon the Company��s Swiss patents due to severe procedural flaws, and its relevant notifications not being properly served (the ��Decision��). For this Decision, AOP has ten days to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court; whether there will be such appeal is currently unknown. The Company herein further declares, as shown by the foregoing described Swiss Decision, previous news articles that claimed the Company��s patents were already subject to Swiss judicial auction, are actually obvious, serious misunderstandings and errors. 6.Countermeasures: The Company has appointed attorneys to keep monitoring the global status of the Company's patents, and is ready to respond to AOP��s possible subsequent actions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It takes a considerable time and expenses to develop a new drug. In addition, the success of such development cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, the investors will bear investment risk and should carefully consider investment decisions.