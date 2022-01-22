PharmaEssentia : Status update as to the Company's patents
01/22/2022 | 07:54am EST
PharmaEssentia Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/01/22
Subject
Status update as to the Company��s patents
Date of events
2022/01/21
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21
2.Company name:PharmaEssentia Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
On January 21, 2022, the Company��s Swiss counsel informed the
Company that the Swiss Supervisory Authority made the decision
to overrule AOP��s attachment/debt related applications upon the
Company��s Swiss patents due to severe procedural flaws, and its
relevant notifications not being properly served (the ��Decision��).
For this Decision, AOP has ten days to appeal to the Swiss Federal
Supreme Court; whether there will be such appeal is currently unknown.
The Company herein further declares, as shown by the foregoing described
Swiss Decision, previous news articles that claimed the Company��s
patents were already subject to Swiss judicial auction, are actually
obvious, serious misunderstandings and errors.
6.Countermeasures:
The Company has appointed attorneys to keep monitoring the global status
of the Company's patents, and is ready to respond to AOP��s possible
subsequent actions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It takes a considerable time and expenses to develop a new drug.
In addition, the success of such development cannot be guaranteed.
Therefore, the investors will bear investment risk and should carefully
consider investment decisions.
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 22 January 2022