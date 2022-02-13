Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PharmaEssentia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PharmaEssentia : The Company Announces Completion of Application of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in Macau

02/13/2022 | 04:52pm EST
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 05:34:01
Subject 
 The Company Announces Completion of Application
of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines"
for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in Macau
Date of events 2022/02/11 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.New drug name or code:Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, P1101)
3.Indication: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is an innovative monopegylated,
 long-acting interferon for adult patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV).
4.Planned development stages:
The Company announces completion of application of the "Prior Authorization
for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the
Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration of Macau.
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b can be exported to Macau for sale and covered by the
local medical insurance after receiving "Prior Authorization for Import of
Medicines" in Macau.
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
   (include interim analysis):The Company announces completion of application
   of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi
   (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision
   and Administration of Macau.
(2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval
   of the competent authority:N/A
(3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent
   authority:N/A
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:In consideration of the
   future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and
   investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being.
6.Upcoming development plan:The review phase of the "Prior Authorization for
 Import of Medicines" in Macau.
 (1) Estimated date of completion: About a month.
 (2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A.
7.Market situation:
Macau has a population of approximately 700,000 and an estimated 300 PV
patients. China has a clear policy to approve the drugs marketed in Hong
Kong and Macau to be used in hospitals in the Greater Bay Area of China
(GBA), which has a population of about 100 million. With rapid economic
development, the Greater Bay Area is more receptive to imported medicines.
There are no approved drugs for PV except for Besremi and the second-line
treatment, Jakafi.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is approved to treat adult patients with PV in the
European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea, and the United
States.
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
