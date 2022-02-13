PharmaEssentia : The Company Announces Completion of Application of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in Macau
02/13/2022
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/02/14
Subject
The Company Announces Completion of Application
of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines"
for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in Macau
2022/02/11
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11
2.New drug name or code:Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, P1101)
3.Indication: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is an innovative monopegylated,
long-acting interferon for adult patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV).
4.Planned development stages:
The Company announces completion of application of the "Prior Authorization
for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the
Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration of Macau.
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b can be exported to Macau for sale and covered by the
local medical insurance after receiving "Prior Authorization for Import of
Medicines" in Macau.
5.Current development stage:
(1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
(include interim analysis):The Company announces completion of application
of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi
(Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision
and Administration of Macau.
(2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval
of the competent authority:N/A
(3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent
authority:N/A
(4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:In consideration of the
future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and
investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being.
6.Upcoming development plan:The review phase of the "Prior Authorization for
Import of Medicines" in Macau.
(1) Estimated date of completion: About a month.
(2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A.
7.Market situation:
Macau has a population of approximately 700,000 and an estimated 300 PV
patients. China has a clear policy to approve the drugs marketed in Hong
Kong and Macau to be used in hospitals in the Greater Bay Area of China
(GBA), which has a population of about 100 million. With rapid economic
development, the Greater Bay Area is more receptive to imported medicines.
There are no approved drugs for PV except for Besremi and the second-line
treatment, Jakafi.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is approved to treat adult patients with PV in the
European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea, and the United
States.
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:
