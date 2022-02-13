PharmaEssentia : The Company Announces Completion of Application of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) in Macau

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/11 2.New drug name or code:Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, P1101) 3.Indication: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is an innovative monopegylated, long-acting interferon for adult patients with Polycythemia Vera (PV). 4.Planned development stages: The Company announces completion of application of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration of Macau. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b can be exported to Macau for sale and covered by the local medical insurance after receiving "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" in Macau. 5.Current development stage: (1)Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials (include interim analysis):The Company announces completion of application of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" for Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) to the Institute for Pharmaceutical Supervision and Administration of Macau. (2)Risks and mitigation measures to be taken by the company upon disapproval of the competent authority:N/A (3)Strategies to be taken by the company upon approval by the competent authority:N/A (4)Accumulated investment expenditure incurred:In consideration of the future marketing strategy and to protect the rights of the company and investors, no public disclosure will be made for the time being. 6.Upcoming development plan:The review phase of the "Prior Authorization for Import of Medicines" in Macau. (1) Estimated date of completion: About a month. (2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A. 7.Market situation: Macau has a population of approximately 700,000 and an estimated 300 PV patients. China has a clear policy to approve the drugs marketed in Hong Kong and Macau to be used in hospitals in the Greater Bay Area of China (GBA), which has a population of about 100 million. With rapid economic development, the Greater Bay Area is more receptive to imported medicines. There are no approved drugs for PV except for Besremi and the second-line treatment, Jakafi. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is approved to treat adult patients with PV in the European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, South Korea, and the United States. 9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: