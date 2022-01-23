PharmaEssentia : The Company's Seven Years of United States Market Drug Exclusivity for Besremi for the Treatment of Adults with Polycythemia Vera (PV)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/21 2.Company name:PharmaEssentia Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) was designated as orphan drug for polycythemia vera (PV) on April 2, 2012 and approved for adults with PV on November 12, 2021 by the U.S. FDA. On January 21, 2022, the U.S. FDA informed the Company that as the first sponsor of this drug to obtain marketing approval for this indication, the Company is entitled to seven years of orphan-drug exclusive approval for Ropeginterferon alfa-2b for adults with PV. The seven-year exclusive approval began on November 12, 2021, the date of marketing approval. The Company will assure the availability of sufficient quantities of this drug to meet the needs of patients as stipulated under 21 CFR 316.36(b). 6.Countermeasures: The Company hereby provides this material information. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is the first FDA-approved option and medication for PV that patients can take regardless of their treatment history, and the first interferon therapy specifically approved for PV. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is marketed and commercialized in the United States. (2)The Company will assure the availability of sufficient quantities of this drug to meet the needs of patients as stipulated under 21 CFR 316.36(b). (3)Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is approved for PV in European Union, Taiwan, Switzerland, Israel, Korea and the United States. (4)It takes a considerable time and expenses to develop a new drug. In addition, the success of such development cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, the investors will bear investment risk and should carefully consider investment decisions.