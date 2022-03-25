PharmaEssentia : The Company's security trading have reached threshold of mandatory disclosure of financial information per TPEx requirements
03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
15:28:56
Subject
The Company's security trading have reached
threshold of mandatory disclosure of financial
information per TPEx requirements
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Cause of occurrence:Announce the Company's financial information according
to the notice from TPEx
3.Financial and business information:
(1) Monthly
2022/02 2021/02 MOM +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenue (million) 55.02 33.68 63.36%
Profit before income tax (million) -172.33 -160.95 7.07%
Loss attributed to shareholders of
the parent (million) -172.33 -160.95 7.07%
Loss per share (dollar) -0.62 -0.62 0.00%
(2) 2 months accumulated
2022/01- 2021/01-
2022/02 2021/02 +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenue (million) 119.67 64.77 84.76%
Profit before income tax (million) -365.87 -264.81 38.16%
Loss attributed to shareholders of
the parent (million) -365.87 -264.81 38.16%
Loss per share (dollar) -1.32 -1.01 30.69%
(3) Quarterly
2021Q4 2020Q4 +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenue (million) 380.00 292.25 30.03%
Profit before income tax (million) -886.80 -833.29 6.42%
Loss attributed to shareholders of
the parent (million) -886.80 -833.29 6.42%
Loss per share (dollar) -3.39 -3.30 2.73%
(4) Last 4 quarters accumulated
From 2021Q1~2021Q4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales Revenue (million) 656.51
Profit before income tax (million) -2,810.99
Loss attributed to shareholders of
the parent (million) -2,810.99
Loss per share (dollar) -10.80
4.Any material information that needs to be specified
according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures
for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information
of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
5.Any material information in a press conference listed
under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for
Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of
Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) The aforementioned financial information for January 2021 and
February 2022 and its YOY comparison came from the consolidated
amounts prepared by the Company adopting the IFRS, and has not
been audited (reviewed) by CPAs; it is only for reference.
(2) The aforementioned information for the latest quarter (2021Q4)
refers to quarterly amounts, which has been reviewed by CPAs.
(3) The aforementioned information accumulated over the last 4 quarters
came from the consolidated amounts from 2021Q1 to 2021Q4 prepared by
the Company adopting the IFRS, and has been audited by CPAs.
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.