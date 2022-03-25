Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PharmaEssentia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaEssentia : The Company's security trading have reached threshold of mandatory disclosure of financial information per TPEx requirements

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 15:28:56
Subject 
 The Company's security trading have reached
threshold of mandatory disclosure of financial
information per TPEx requirements
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Cause of occurrence:Announce the Company's financial information according
 to the notice from TPEx
3.Financial and business information:
(1) Monthly
                                       2022/02      2021/02      MOM +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
   Sales Revenue (million)               55.02        33.68          63.36%
   Profit before income tax (million)  -172.33      -160.95           7.07%
   Loss attributed to shareholders of
   the parent (million)                -172.33      -160.95           7.07%
   Loss per share (dollar)               -0.62        -0.62           0.00%
(2) 2 months accumulated
                                       2022/01-    2021/01-
                                       2022/02     2021/02         +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
   Sales Revenue (million)              119.67       64.77           84.76%
   Profit before income tax (million)  -365.87     -264.81           38.16%
   Loss attributed to shareholders of
   the parent (million)                -365.87     -264.81           38.16%
   Loss per share (dollar)               -1.32       -1.01           30.69%

(3) Quarterly
                                        2021Q4     2020Q4          +/- (%)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
   Sales Revenue (million)              380.00     292.25          30.03%
   Profit before income tax (million)  -886.80    -833.29           6.42%
   Loss attributed to shareholders of
   the parent (million)                -886.80    -833.29           6.42%
   Loss per share (dollar)               -3.39      -3.30           2.73%

(4) Last 4 quarters accumulated
                                               From 2021Q1~2021Q4
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  Sales Revenue (million)                           656.51
  Profit before income tax (million)             -2,810.99
  Loss attributed to shareholders of
  the parent (million)                           -2,810.99
  Loss per share (dollar)                           -10.80
4.Any material information that needs to be specified
 according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures
for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information
of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
5.Any material information in a press conference listed
 under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for
Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of
 Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1) The aforementioned financial information for January 2021 and
     February 2022 and its YOY comparison came from the consolidated
     amounts prepared by the Company adopting the IFRS, and has not
     been audited (reviewed) by CPAs; it is only for reference.
 (2) The aforementioned information for the latest quarter (2021Q4)
     refers to quarterly amounts, which has been reviewed by CPAs.
 (3) The aforementioned information accumulated over the last 4 quarters
     came from the consolidated amounts from 2021Q1 to 2021Q4 prepared by
     the Company adopting the IFRS, and has been audited by CPAs.

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
03:36aPHARMAESSENTIA : The Company's security trading have reached threshold of mandatory disclo..
PU
03/22PHARMAESSENTIA : Company's Arbitration Case Receives United States District Court Judgment
PU
03/10PHARMAESSENTIA : Ministry of Health and Welfare Approved the Protocol Amendment in the Pha..
PU
03/10PharmaEssentia Corporation Announces Ministry of Health and Welfare Approval for the Pr..
CI
03/10PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's patents
PU
03/10PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company to attend BofA Securities' online investor conference, "BofA ..
PU
03/08PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's patents
PU
03/02PHARMAESSENTIA : The NCCN Guidelines has included Besremi (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b) as a r..
PU
03/02PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's patents
PU
03/02NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology Update Recommends BESREMi® (ropeginterfer..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 054 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 -139 M -4,85 M -4,85 M
Net cash 2022 1 316 M 45,9 M 45,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -628x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85 909 M 2 996 M 2 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PharmaEssentia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 314,00 TWD
Average target price 357,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chung Lin Chief Executive Officer
Hsueh Ling Chang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ching Liu Chan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Joe K. Tseng Director-Medical Research
Patrick Yuhmin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION7.17%2 996
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.55%74 126
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.64%72 353
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED14.62%64 077
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.33%53 626
BIONTECH SE-33.90%41 158