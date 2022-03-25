PharmaEssentia : The Company's security trading have reached threshold of mandatory disclosure of financial information per TPEx requirements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25 2.Cause of occurrence:Announce the Company's financial information according to the notice from TPEx 3.Financial and business information: (1) Monthly 2022/02 2021/02 MOM +/- (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenue (million) 55.02 33.68 63.36% Profit before income tax (million) -172.33 -160.95 7.07% Loss attributed to shareholders of the parent (million) -172.33 -160.95 7.07% Loss per share (dollar) -0.62 -0.62 0.00% (2) 2 months accumulated 2022/01- 2021/01- 2022/02 2021/02 +/- (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenue (million) 119.67 64.77 84.76% Profit before income tax (million) -365.87 -264.81 38.16% Loss attributed to shareholders of the parent (million) -365.87 -264.81 38.16% Loss per share (dollar) -1.32 -1.01 30.69% (3) Quarterly 2021Q4 2020Q4 +/- (%) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenue (million) 380.00 292.25 30.03% Profit before income tax (million) -886.80 -833.29 6.42% Loss attributed to shareholders of the parent (million) -886.80 -833.29 6.42% Loss per share (dollar) -3.39 -3.30 2.73% (4) Last 4 quarters accumulated From 2021Q1~2021Q4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Revenue (million) 656.51 Profit before income tax (million) -2,810.99 Loss attributed to shareholders of the parent (million) -2,810.99 Loss per share (dollar) -10.80 4.Any material information that needs to be specified according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None 5.Any material information in a press conference listed under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) The aforementioned financial information for January 2021 and February 2022 and its YOY comparison came from the consolidated amounts prepared by the Company adopting the IFRS, and has not been audited (reviewed) by CPAs; it is only for reference. (2) The aforementioned information for the latest quarter (2021Q4) refers to quarterly amounts, which has been reviewed by CPAs. (3) The aforementioned information accumulated over the last 4 quarters came from the consolidated amounts from 2021Q1 to 2021Q4 prepared by the Company adopting the IFRS, and has been audited by CPAs.