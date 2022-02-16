PharmaEssentia : The Company to attend MasterLink Securities' online investor conference
02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:47:16
Subject
The Company to attend MasterLink Securities'
online investor conference
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 p.m. (Taiwan time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1) The Company will attend MasterLink Securities' online investor
conference, to update the Company's business operations.
(2) To participate in the Conference: Meeting Link
https://zoom.us/j/99285442719?pwd=NmMyUlJ2MWlQd3Fyenk2S21PZEtkUT09
Please download Zoom before joining the conference.
Zoom for Desktop：https://zoomnow.net/zntw_zoom_download.php?showType=ALL
Zoom Mobile Apps：iOS-App Store / Android-Google Play
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
