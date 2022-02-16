PharmaEssentia : The Company to attend MasterLink Securities' online investor conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:03:00 p.m. (Taiwan time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1) The Company will attend MasterLink Securities' online investor conference, to update the Company's business operations. (2) To participate in the Conference: Meeting Link https://zoom.us/j/99285442719?pwd=NmMyUlJ2MWlQd3Fyenk2S21PZEtkUT09 Please download Zoom before joining the conference. Zoom for Desktop：https://zoomnow.net/zntw_zoom_download.php?showType=ALL Zoom Mobile Apps：iOS-App Store / Android-Google Play 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A