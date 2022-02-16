PharmaEssentia : The Company to attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare Forum"
02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/16
Time of announcement
17:46:58
Subject
The Company to attend QIC's online investor
conference, "QIC Healthcare Forum"
Date of events
2022/02/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 a.m. (Taiwan time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare
Forum", to update the Company's business operations.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
