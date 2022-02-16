Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. PharmaEssentia Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6446   TW0006446008

PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION

(6446)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaEssentia : The Company to attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare Forum"

02/16/2022 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/16 Time of announcement 17:46:58
Subject 
 The Company to attend QIC's online investor
conference, "QIC Healthcare Forum"
Date of events 2022/02/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/02/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:08:00 a.m. (Taiwan time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare
Forum", to update the Company's business operations.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
04:54aPHARMAESSENTIA : The Company to attend MasterLink Securities' online investor conference
PU
04:54aPHARMAESSENTIA : The Company to attend QIC's online investor conference, "QIC Healthcare F..
PU
02/15PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's Arbitration Award Set Aside
PU
02/13PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company Announces Completion of Application of the "Prior Authorizati..
PU
01/23PHARMAESSENTIA : The Company's Seven Years of United States Market Drug Exclusivity for Be..
PU
01/22PHARMAESSENTIA : Status update as to the Company's patents
PU
01/22PHARMAESSENTIA : Clarification of media reporting
PU
2021PharmaEssentia's BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) Now Available for the Treatmen..
BU
2021PharmaEssentia Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021U.S. FDA Approves BESREMi® (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft) as the Only Interferon for Ad..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 622 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2021 -2 614 M -93,8 M -93,8 M
Net cash 2021 1 919 M 68,9 M 68,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67 720 M 2 430 M 2 430 M
EV / Sales 2021 106x
EV / Sales 2022 23,8x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PharmaEssentia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 248,00 TWD
Average target price 149,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Chung Lin Chief Executive Officer
Hsueh Ling Chang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ching Liu Chan Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Joe K. Tseng Director-Medical Research
Patrick Yuhmin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMAESSENTIA CORPORATION-12.12%2 430
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.54%76 931
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-0.22%67 073
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.29%59 421
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.07%43 058
BIONTECH SE-36.60%39 474