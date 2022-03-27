PharmaEssentia : Update on the Company's ICC Arbitration and Damages Case Against AOP for Its Breach of Contract
03/27/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: PharmaEssentia Corp.
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/03/27
Time of announcement
23:24:27
Subject
Update on the Company's ICC Arbitration and
Damages Case Against AOP for Its Breach of Contract
Date of events
2022/03/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Claimant: PharmaEssentia
Respondent: AOP
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of. Arbitration
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
ICC Case No. 25808/PTA/XZG (c. 25925/PTA)
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
Because AOP violated the related license agreement it entered into with
the Company, causing a serious delay to the United States drug license
application (BLA) for the novel P1101 drug invented by the Company, as
well as delay in the AOP territory for clinical trials and drug marketing
authorisation, resulting in damages, based on the Company BoD resolution
of November 13, 2020, the Company on November 18 and December 22 asserted
against AOP for breach of contract with the ICC Court, filing arbitration
requesting compensation.
The Company, on March 26, 2022, was notified by its retained counsel, that
AOP, on March 25, 2022, filed with the ICC Court a Statement of Defence
and Counterclaim.
6.Handling procedure:
In AOP's responsive brief, in addition to its responses, AOP made
counterclaims against PEC as follows:
(1)Alleged the Company violated the original License Agreement and
caused damages;
(2)Alleged the Company illegally used AOP's clinical trial data; and
(3)Alleged the Company should pay AOP for services and repay overpaid
amounts.
AOP's counterclaims total approximately EUR 6 billion, but because the
Company's retained counsel have yet to receive confirmation that AOP
has paid the arbitrator fees, such counterclaims are still considered
improper.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
Currently there is no impact on the Company's finance and business.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:
The Company will make its responses to the ICC Court according to the
already set procedural timetable for the arbitration.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
PharmaEssentia Corporation published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 15:30:08 UTC.