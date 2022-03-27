PharmaEssentia : Update on the Company's ICC Arbitration and Damages Case Against AOP for Its Breach of Contract

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Claimant: PharmaEssentia Respondent: AOP 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of. Arbitration 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: ICC Case No. 25808/PTA/XZG (c. 25925/PTA) 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/26 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): Because AOP violated the related license agreement it entered into with the Company, causing a serious delay to the United States drug license application (BLA) for the novel P1101 drug invented by the Company, as well as delay in the AOP territory for clinical trials and drug marketing authorisation, resulting in damages, based on the Company BoD resolution of November 13, 2020, the Company on November 18 and December 22 asserted against AOP for breach of contract with the ICC Court, filing arbitration requesting compensation. The Company, on March 26, 2022, was notified by its retained counsel, that AOP, on March 25, 2022, filed with the ICC Court a Statement of Defence and Counterclaim. 6.Handling procedure: In AOP's responsive brief, in addition to its responses, AOP made counterclaims against PEC as follows: (1)Alleged the Company violated the original License Agreement and caused damages; (2)Alleged the Company illegally used AOP's clinical trial data; and (3)Alleged the Company should pay AOP for services and repay overpaid amounts. AOP's counterclaims total approximately EUR 6 billion, but because the Company's retained counsel have yet to receive confirmation that AOP has paid the arbitrator fees, such counterclaims are still considered improper. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: Currently there is no impact on the Company's finance and business. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: The Company will make its responses to the ICC Court according to the already set procedural timetable for the arbitration. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.