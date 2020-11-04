PharmaEssentia : to Present Long-Term Data on Ropeginterferon Alfa-2b in Polycythemia Vera at Virtual ASH Annual Meeting

Results from five-year PROUD-PV/CONTINUATION-PV studies in rare blood cancer featured as oral presentation

PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced that data reflecting five years of experience with ropeginterferon alfa-2b in polycythemia vera (PV) will be presented during the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Findings from “Long-Term Use of Ropeginterferon Alpha-2b in Polycythemia Vera: 5-Year Results from a Randomized Controlled Study and Its Extension” (Presentation 481 in Session 634) will be featured as an oral presentation on Sunday, December 6th at 2:30 PM PT.

“We look forward to contributing to the scientific dialogue around opportunities to improve care in the area of myeloproliferative neoplasms, and specifically in PV, during the virtual ASH meeting,” said Meredith Manning, U.S. General Manager for PharmaEssentia. “Our robust research offers a new, innovative perspective in this category and illustrates our goal to reset expectations and improve patient outcomes.”

PharmaEssentia has focused its efforts on therapeutic innovation in the category of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), which are caused by specific genetic mutations that lead to overproduction of blood components including white or red blood cells, or platelets. In PV, the vast majority of which is caused by a JAK2 V617F mutation, the bone marrow produces excessive red blood cells, causing the blood to be thicker than normal and potentially leading to a range of complications.1,2 PV is estimated to affect more than 160,000 people in the U.S. alone,1 who have progressively burdensome symptoms. Without proper management, the disease can progress into myelofibrosis and malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia.3

About Ropeginterferon alfa-2b

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b is a novel, long-acting, mono-pegylated proline interferon that has been engineered with an optimized profile to support improved pharmacokinetic properties, tolerability and convenience. It is designed for administration once every two weeks, or once every four weeks during long-term maintenance. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has Orphan Drug designation for treatment of polycythemia vera (PV) in the United States. Marketed as Besremi® in Europe, the product was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in 2019. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b was discovered and is manufactured by PharmaEssentia in its Taichung plant, which was cGMP certified by TFDA in 2017 and by EMA in January 2018.

About Polycythemia Vera

Polycythemia Vera (PV) is a cancer originating from a disease-initiating stem cell in the bone marrow resulting in a chronic increase of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. This condition may result in cardiovascular complications such as thrombosis and embolism, as well as transformation to secondary myelofibrosis or leukemia. While the molecular mechanism underlying PV is still subject of intense research, current results point to a set of acquired mutations, the most important being a mutant form of JAK2.3

About PharmaEssentia

PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446) is a rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, the company aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one product already approved in Europe and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today the company is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung.

