PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : FY 2020 Revenue

This Division experienced mixed performances in the second half: following a modest recovery, the Digital Communications business registered renewed momentum at year end which was not however sufficient to offset the business slowdown for connected readers.

This significant growth confirms the efficiency of the strategy for European development initiated by the Division in a context where the health crisis has highlighted the vital need for breaking down barriers between

In Belgium, which was impacted by very stringent restrictions linked to the level of the lockdown measures, sales decreased 20.63% to €3 million and represented only 2.37% of the Division's total sales in 2020.

In France, by implementing operating procedures early on designed to strengthen ties with customers, the Group was able to satisfy the strong recovery in demand starting in June

The Fintech Division had revenue of €1.81 million at 31 December 2020, a 3.75% increase in relation to 2019.

In a market situation impacted by weaker investments in the first half, this Division is back on track with a significant rebound in the second half: €1.13 million in sales, up 15.64%.

This Division accounted for 1.06% of Pharmagest Group's revenue for 2020.

Significant subsequent events

30% of NANCEO shares (Fintech Division) sold to operational members. Launched in Q2 2015, NANCEO's (Fintech Division) aim is to become a genuine financing solutions marketplace for the sale of equipment and services. The Leasa by Nancéo platform is today recognized by top-tier partners as a contributor to an increasingly important service offering and is continuing to offer proposals with best financial terms. The purpose of this share sale is to promote the participation of operational staff in NANCEO's success and incentivize their ongoing support in developing the activity and business volume both in France and international markets.

Outlook 2021

FY 2020 was impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. In this unprecedented context, Pharmagest Group demonstrated the resilience of its business model and the strength of its strategy both by combining solid growth in sales with the completion of strategic acquisitions. On that basis, the Group is expecting excellent results for FY 2020.

And while the epidemic is expected to continue in 2021 with recurrent episodes in the years ahead, it is very likely that digital healthcare solutions will be the focus of massive investments by European governments. In this context, as a major Health IT player and innovator, Pharmagest Group is continuing roll out its new solutions to support and coordinate all business lines within the health ecosystem and use technology to optimize the patient care pathway across the office-based private practice and hospital segments.

It will also continue to pursue significant business growth, while confirming its commitment to pursue in 2021 targeted new acquisitions in France and in Europe.

In September 2020, Pharmagest Group confirmed its ambitions as a signatory of the e-Health charter ("Engagé pour la e-Santé"), an initiative spearheaded by the French Ministerial Delegation for Digital Health. Pharmagest Group intends to share its values and join forces with the 320 industrial signatories to successfully complete several digital projects essential for the modernization of the healthcare system and improvement of patient care in the health and social care sectors.

