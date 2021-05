PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Preliminary Notice

Villers-lès-Nancy, 25 May 2021 - 12:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

PRELIMINARY NOTICE

According to the meeting on 26 March 2021 chaired by Thierry CHAPUSOT, Pharmagest Group's Board of Directors informs shareholders of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5 p.m., at the Company's registered office located in Villers-lès-Nancy (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company's general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company's registered office on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-personattendance of shareholders at the Company's next general meeting.

However, due to the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to consult on a regular basis the special section devoted to the 2021 Annual General Meeting at the Company's website, https://pharmagest.com/investisseur/assemblee-generale/,that may be updated, as applicable, to obtain details about the final procedures adopted for participating in this Annual General Meeting according to the development of the health situation and legal measures that may subsequently be implemented after the publication of this Notice.

The agenda and the draft resolutions were published in the BALO n°61 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires) of May 21, 2021 (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr) and on the company's website (www.pharmagest.com).

Pursuant to article R.22-10-23 of the French commercial code, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE will publish the documents prescribed by this article 21 days prior to the meeting on its website https://pharmagest.com/investisseur/assemblee-generale/.

For the purpose of communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires.pharmagest@lacooperativewelcoop.com.

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as "Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being", Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.