PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE : ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - Meeting Notice - On-line availability of meeting materials

Villers-lès-Nancy, 11 June 2021 - 12:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

MEETING NOTICE

ON-LINE AVAILABILITY OF MEETING MATERIALS

PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE hereby provides notice to shareholders of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5 p.m., at the Company's registered office located in VILLERS-LÈS-NANCY (Technopôle de Nancy-Brabois - 5 Allée de Saint Cloud).

IMPORTANT NOTICE - COVID-19

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company's general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company's registered office, on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company's next general meeting.

However, due to the evolving situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are invited to consult on a regular basis the special section devoted to the 2021 Annual General Meeting at the Company's website, www.pharmagest.com, that may be updated, as applicable, to obtain details about the final procedures adopted for participating in this Annual General Meeting according to the development of the health situation and legal measures that may subsequently be implemented after the publication of the Meeting Notice in the BALO legal gazette on June 9, 2021.

For communications between the Company and its shareholders, it is strongly recommended that requests or documents be sent, in priority, by email, to the following address: actionnaires.pharmagest@lacooperativewelcoop.com.

The original French language version of the agenda and the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary Annual General Meeting were published in the French publication for legal announcements (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires or BALO) on 21 May, 2021 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/annonce/202105212102053-61).

The Meeting Notice was published on the June 9, 2021 in the BALO (https://www.journal- officiel.gouv.fr/balo/annonce/202106092102562-69) and in the Official Journal "Tablettes Lorraines" including the procedures for participating and voting and the main methods to exercise shareholders' rights.

Both of these notices are available on the Company's website: www.pharmagest.com. Translations are also available https://pharmagest.com/en/investisseur/assemblee-generale/.

Pursuant to article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial code, PHARMAGEST INTERACTIVE has also made available, since June 8, 2021, all the documents and information prescribed by this article and the voting form on its website www.pharmagest.com- Section FINANCE, Annual General Meeting tab.