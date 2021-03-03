Specialized Tissue Culture Company, Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: PHBI) ("the Company"), a company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. CEO of the Company, Peter Wojcik, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. is a highly specialized tissue culture company with auxiliary services," said Wojcik. "What makes us so special is the technologies we've developed in producing tissue culture starter plantlets," he explained. "These types of plantlets carry no genetic drift, no bugs and no diseases and are of the highest quality because they're done in a clean room lab environment," continued Wojcik. "We have additionally developed other technologies, such as live storage of plant strains," said Wojcik. "We also developed a proprietary CBD DNA hemp strain, which tested very successfully in North America."

"These combined services are really what make us more of a biotech company and the engineering of our facility was done in such a way that we can produce any plant species on the planet," said Wojcik. "We are more biotech than we are cannabis, but with our cannabis experience it makes us a great company to be rolling out our services in this sector."

Jolly then asked about the significance and potential of ingesting CBD. "CBD is really correlated to helping with inflammation, and is effective right away," said Wojcik. "CBD has a tremendous role in helping all mammals on the planet as we all have an endocannabinoid system. The research has been ongoing and it is getting deeper into the benefits of the whole plant," he continued. "We do have benefits in terms of the medical benefits of CBD, as well as the other cannabinoids that are present."

Jolly noted that the Company is currently pre-revenue, and asked about the Company's recent announcement detailing their Letter of Intent with Advanced Bio-oil Technologies Ltd (ABOT). "We were able to establish a connection with ABOT, which has access to over 180,000 plant species," shared Wojcik. "In terms of revenues, it's always important to roll that out as quickly as possible, especially being a public company," said Wojcik. "We've developed a farmer network, specifically in the state of Nevada, with organic farmers for the supply of the organic CBD hemp biomass that they produce. Then in the future, we plan to supply farmers the tissue culture starter plantlets."

"We're able to produce the first stage of the extraction oils, and then work in conjunction with ABOT to run a product manufacturing plant to produce the final products. Together in combination, with my personal experience of over 20 years that I have in this industry, and their scientific experience in product formulations there is a real opportunity to make a very effective cannabis product, beyond just CBD," said Wojcik.

"We're looking to roll out the extraction portion of the business first, and we can do that relatively quickly, and be in a revenue model while we're producing a stock of tissue cultures that would be used once the main facility is built for the production of the starter plantlets on a very large scale," explained Wojcik. "We're looking to produce up to a million plantlets per month at full capacity."

"Do you currently require any licensing, and are you looking to submit an application for licensing?", asked Jolly. "We currently have an application in Canada," shared Wojcik. He also shared that the Company is working to develop a 30% CBD strain that follows the .3% THC guidelines and the 1% threshold for negligent violations in the United States as updated by the Agricultural Marketing Service - a division of the USDA. "It would be one of the highest CBD strains on the market. We're looking to roll that out and when we do, we would be getting a state license for the hemp extraction operations. In the future, we'll be pursuing a cannabis license once we see that the federal legalization has taken a firmer hold."

"When do you think you will uplist to the OTCQB?", asked Jolly. "Very soon. As we are rapidly developing our business model, we do see the future of Pharmagreen being uplisted to the OTCQB, and perhaps in the future we can look at more senior exchanges," said Wojcik.

To close the interview, Wojcik shared that the Company represents a unique and specialized biotech company in the tissue culture space. "We're here to stay. We're going to build our facilities and we have dubbed them recession proof facilities, as we can produce plantlets beyond just the cannabis space. I think our technologies are required on a global scale," closed Wojcik.

Pharmagreen Biotech, Inc., is a publicly traded (OTC Pink: PHBI) company. Pharmagreen is a company focused on the CBD hemp industry for the production and supply of starter plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process with the opportunity to become one of the largest players globally. Pharmagreen's mission is to advance the technology of tissue culture science and to provide the highest quality 100% germ free, disease free and all genetically the same plantlets to CBD hemp farmers and other flora while offering full spectrum DNA testing for plant identification, live genetics preservation using tissue cultures in low temperature storage for all plant species; extraction of botanical oils mainly CBD oil, and to deliver laboratory based services to the North American Cannabis and agriculture sectors. For further information on the company please visit www.pharmagreen.ca

