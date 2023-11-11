Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported negative revenue was INR 2.58 million. Net loss was INR 5.04 million compared to INR 5.45 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.24 compared to INR 0.61 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.23 compared to INR 0.58 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 1.14 million. Net loss was INR 18.05 million compared to INR 6.88 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.84 compared to INR 5.86 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.81 compared to INR 5.86 a year ago.