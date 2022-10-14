PRESS RELEASE

PHARMANIAGA, PERISIND SAMUDRA JOIN FORCES TO DRIVE DECARBONISATION INITIATIVE TOWARDS EMBRACING GLOBAL LOW-CARBON ECONOMY

SHAH ALAM, 14 OCT 2022 - Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga) and Perisind Samudra Sdn Bhd (PSSB) today signed a Heads of Agreement (HoA) to facilitate the implementation of Pharmaniaga's Decarbonisation Programme towards embracing the low-carbon economy and greener practices that are being widely adopted globally.

The objectives of this initiative will be achieved by establishing a joint-venture company dedicated to undertake and implement the sustainability initiatives of the Decarbonisation Programme for Pharmaniaga Group of Companies while leveraging both organisations' technical expertise and resources.

The HoA was signed by Pharmaniaga Group Managing Director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope and PSSB Managing Director Dato' Mohd Shafiee Mohd Sanip, witnessed by Pharmaniaga Chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique and PSSB Group Advisor (Green) En Mohd Rosidi Mohamed.

Datuk Zulkarnain said the HoA gives a strategic boost for Pharmaniaga to becoming an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) - focused organisation, which is aligned with Boustead Holdings Berhad's ESG strategy; the Boustead Hijau (BIJAU) Agenda.

"Globally, major corporations are shifting towards low-carbon economy as it is in line with the Sustainability and ESG values. Financial institutions and investors give preference and priority to business operations that embrace the same values.

"This includes increasing their offerings of green financial solutions that will help businesses move towards greener practices and cope better with climate-related situations.

"In Malaysia, Bank Negara Malaysia has set very clear guidelines to encourage local financial institutions to support business that subscribe to the low-carbon economy. Hence, we hope to attract more support for Pharmaniaga from financial institutions and investors to invest in a low-carbon economy pharmaceutical company like us," he said.

With the Decarbonisation Programme, Datuk Zulkarnain said the Group envisions to significantly reduce the energy consumption and carbon emissions within its operations across Malaysia and Indonesia by planning and implementing various sustainability initiatives on energy efficiency and renewable energy, along with the usage of electric vehicles (EV), amongst others.

