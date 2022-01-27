Pharmaniaga Berhad : ANNOUNCES TOP LEADERSHIP CHANGES AS IT MOVES FORWARD TO BECOME A REGIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL KEY PLAYER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
PHARMANIAGA ANNOUNCES TOP LEADERSHIP CHANGES AS IT MOVES FORWARD TO BECOME A REGIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL KEY PLAYER
SHAH ALAM, 27 JANUARY 2022 - Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga) today announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique as its new Chairman, effective 1 February 2022.
He will take over the helm from Dato' Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly who has served as Chairman since 1 March 2021. Dato' Seri Mohammed Shazalli will then be redesignated as the Group's Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director.
Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin, 63 attained Bachelor (Hon) in Building Economics & Measurement from University of Aston in 1982 and began his career as a Quantity Surveyor with the Public Works Department. He then became General Manager (Property) of Island & Peninsular Berhad, and later Director of Perumahan Kinrara Berhad and Director of I&P Fletcher Binaan Sdn Bhd. Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin was also Director of Zaq Construction Sdn Bhd, Non-Executive Director of EPE Power Berhad and Non-Executive Director of Putera Capital Berhad.
Currently, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin is a Non-Executive Director of Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Berhad, Director of the Clock Tower Hotel Sdn Bhd and Director of QI- pmc Sdn Bhd.
The Group also announced that its current Independent Non-Executive Director, Zulkifli Jafar will be redesignated as Executive Director effective 1 March 2022.
Pharmaniaga Group Managing Director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the Group is very pleased and honoured to welcome Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin as the new Chairman and believed his vast experience and strong leadership would elevate Pharmaniaga to new heights.
"Pharmaniaga is on a quest of reinventing itself to become one of the main players in the pharmaceutical industry within the region of South East Asia. We have lined up detailed plans to expand and improve our business operations, including enhancing our Research & Development activities and embracing digitalisation.
"Thus, we look forward to Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin's leadership, guidance and counsel to meet our strategic goals in line with the Reinventing Boustead strategy of accelerating overall performance to enhance and maximise shareholder value while protecting the interests of our shareholders, especially Boustead Holdings Berhad and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) as our major shareholders," he said.
Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said, "On behalf of the board of directors, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dato' Sri Mohammed Shazalli for his invaluable contributions and commitment to raise the profile of the Group. His diverse experience has helped to chart Pharmaniaga's growth in many strategic areas, and will continue to progress under his continued guidance moving forward."
Pharmaniaga Berhad is the leading pharmaceutical Company of Boustead Holdings Berhad group of companies, and together with LTAT, are the major shareholders of the Company.
About Pharmaniaga Berhad
Pharmaniaga is the leading pharmaceutical company of Boustead Holdings Berhad Group of Companies, which together with the Armed Forces Fund Board, are the major shareholders of the Company. Listed on the Main Board of Bursa Malaysia, Pharmaniaga's core businesses are generic pharmaceuticals manufacturing; research and development; marketing and sales; warehousing and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products; supply, trading and installation of medical and hospital equipment as well as community pharmacy.
With a vision to be the premier Malaysian pharmaceutical company, Pharmaniaga is guided by its philosophy of 'Do It Right Always' and is empowered by its motto of Passion for Patients. Strengthened by nine manufacturing plants, nationwide logistics and distribution in Malaysia and Indonesia as well as products registered in 15 countries, Pharmaniaga Group is positioned to be a regional player in the international pharmaceutical arena.
Forward-looking statement
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial conditions, results of operations and business of the Group and certain plans and objectives of Pharmaniaga Berhad with respect to these items. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Issued for Pharmaniaga Group by Corporate Communications Department, Pharmaniaga Berhad. For media enquiries, please contact Dato' Zuhri Iskandar Kamarzaman, Corporate Services Deputy Director of Pharmaniaga Berhad at 03-3342 999 ext 434 or by email zuhri@pharmaniaga.com.
