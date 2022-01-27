Pharmaniaga Berhad : ANNOUNCES TOP LEADERSHIP CHANGES AS IT MOVES FORWARD TO BECOME A REGIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL KEY PLAYER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PHARMANIAGA ANNOUNCES TOP LEADERSHIP CHANGES AS IT MOVES FORWARD TO BECOME A REGIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL KEY PLAYER

SHAH ALAM, 27 JANUARY 2022 - Pharmaniaga Berhad (Pharmaniaga) today announced the appointment of Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique as its new Chairman, effective 1 February 2022.

He will take over the helm from Dato' Sri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly who has served as Chairman since 1 March 2021. Dato' Seri Mohammed Shazalli will then be redesignated as the Group's Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director.

Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin, 63 attained Bachelor (Hon) in Building Economics & Measurement from University of Aston in 1982 and began his career as a Quantity Surveyor with the Public Works Department. He then became General Manager (Property) of Island & Peninsular Berhad, and later Director of Perumahan Kinrara Berhad and Director of I&P Fletcher Binaan Sdn Bhd. Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin was also Director of Zaq Construction Sdn Bhd, Non-Executive Director of EPE Power Berhad and Non-Executive Director of Putera Capital Berhad.

Currently, Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin is a Non-Executive Director of Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Berhad, Director of the Clock Tower Hotel Sdn Bhd and Director of QI- pmc Sdn Bhd.

The Group also announced that its current Independent Non-Executive Director, Zulkifli Jafar will be redesignated as Executive Director effective 1 March 2022.

Pharmaniaga Group Managing Director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said the Group is very pleased and honoured to welcome Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin as the new Chairman and believed his vast experience and strong leadership would elevate Pharmaniaga to new heights.

"Pharmaniaga is on a quest of reinventing itself to become one of the main players in the pharmaceutical industry within the region of South East Asia. We have lined up detailed plans to expand and improve our business operations, including enhancing our Research & Development activities and embracing digitalisation.

"Thus, we look forward to Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin's leadership, guidance and counsel to meet our strategic goals in line with the Reinventing Boustead strategy of accelerating overall performance to enhance and maximise shareholder value while protecting the interests of our shareholders, especially Boustead Holdings Berhad and Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) as our major shareholders," he said.

