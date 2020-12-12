01/12/2020 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR BRAZIL

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR BRAZIL
PharmaNutra and Zambon extend their collaboration to introduce two new Sucrosomial® Iron-
based products to the Brazilian market.
Pisa, 1st December 2020 - New, important step forward for PharmaNutra S.p.A.(AIM Ticker: PHN), in its internationalisation process. The company has strengthened its existing partnership relations with the Zambon Group , defining an extension to its agreement for distribution in Brazil of two nutritional supplements with Sucrosomial® Iron, the innovative technology patented by PharmaNutra, that reduces the collateral effects commonly associated with other types of iron and has revolutionised the martial therapies sector. The two products, to be distributed by Zambon in Brazil under the trademark Fisiogen as of next year, are Iron 30mg and the version in drops, joining Fisiogen Iron 14mg present on the Brazilian market since March 2016.
This important agreement was possible following amendments made to the Brazilian Regulatory System in June 2020. The increase in the maximum quantity of iron in supplements has opened the door to distribution of the two products in Latin America's most populated country, and the world's leading market for bariatric surgery, one of the main targets for iron-based products.
A regulatory update of crucial importance for PharmaNutra, which had, in parallel, in recent months, launched intense research and development to guarantee full compliance with all aspects of the Brazilian Regulatory System for the two products in question.
"What we are finalising today is very important news for the PharmaNutra Group because we are talking about two flagship products for our company, leaders in their respective reference sectors; which can finally be sold in a market with enormous potential, the most important one in South America", declares the COO of PharmaNutra, Carlo Volpi. "At the same time, on signing this agreement we are further strengthening our solid relations with Zambon, a company with whom our collaboration is not only commercial but also scientific, something that is always of maximum importance for us".
PharmaNutra S.p.A.
Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. The efficacy of the products has been demonstrated with a wealth of scientific evidence, with 112 studies published involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of 140 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in over 50 countries abroad, through 34 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra leads the market in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements under the SiderAL® brand, where it boasts a number of important patents on Sucrosomial® technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.
