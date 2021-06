PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: SALES FIGURES FOR MAY 2021 EXCEED EXPECTATIONS, WITH OVER 300,000 UNITS PER MONTH SOLD

Sales results in May 2021 confirm double-digit growth recovery for the Group, highlighting a 36% increase over the same period in the previous year.

Pisa, 7th June 2021 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialised in the mineral-based nutritional supplement sector and in medical devices for muscles and joints, announces that its sales figures in May confirmed and exceeded the growth forecasts. The company has actually recorded the best performance in the history of the Group in terms of monthly sales in the Italian market, direct orders and orders from wholesalers (sell-in), achieving a total of 305,294 units sold, with an increase of +36% compared to May 2020, which therefore brings cumulated volumes growth in the first five months of the year to +15%.

These results confirm the details already announced in the press release dated 3 May 2021, which reported the significant results in sell-out in the direct sales and IMS data (market's figures expressed in units and provided by IQVIA), with the growth in volumes for March (+11.2%) and the strong increase in sales in the first four months of 2021 (+11%) compared to the same period in the previous year.

"This is the second consecutive month in which we have recorded a steep increase in sales. This bears witness to our capacity, in what is an equally complex and pragmatic scenario, to blend long-term strategic vision with the marked pro-active expertise of our sales network", commented Roberto Lacorte, co-founderand CEO of PharmaNutra S.p.A. "We are looking with confidence towards the coming months in which we will continue to act with a view to constantly improving our performance with new, vigorous and innovative actions, but also bolstering what we have built on a day-to-day basis thanks to a unique team and an increasingly widespread presence throughout Italy. Besides organic growth, our company will also be involved in acquisitions and business combinations. Indeed, over the years our growth path has enabled us to gain the organisational and financial experience needed to deal with such complex transactions, which are typical of a structured company."