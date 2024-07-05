(Alliance News) - PharmaNutra Spa on Friday announced that on July 4, the merger of its wholly owned companies Junia Pharma Srl and Alesco Srl into PHN became effective.

The statutory effects of the merger take effect from the effective date, the company explained in a note.

Tax and accounting effects, on the other hand, will be backdated to the first day of the current year.

PharmaNutra is flat at EUR48.15 per share.

