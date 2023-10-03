(Alliance News) - PharmaNutra Spa confirmed Tuesday the operational start of its U.S. subsidiary PharmaNutra USA Corp. incorporated on Dec. 12, 2022.

In line with previously announced plans, the company explained in a note, the operational and commercial structure of the U.S. company has been defined with the opening of the office in Miami, Florida, the appointment of a Country Manager and an Operation Manager, as well as the hiring of a Sales Regional Manager who will coordinate the sales network currently consisting of eight Sales Executives.

"At the end of September, the entire sales network was in Italy, at PharmaNutra's headquarters, for a week of scientific training and mutual exchange of knowledge of the markets and their peculiarities," the press release further reads. "The first sales made upon the return of the sales force testify to the effectiveness of the model implemented.

The products that will be marketed are those of the SiderAL line, nutritional supplements based on Sucrosomal Iron, the Cetilar line, dedicated to the well-being of muscles and joints based on Cetylated Esters and declined in Cream, Patch, Tape and Gold versions, and finally Apportal, a complete nutritional supplement containing as many as 19 nutrients.

With the beginning of October, the company's e-commerce site https://pharmanutra-us.com/ for online sales is also active, complementing the other sales channels represented by doctors, patients, pharmacies and hospitals.

What has been achieved forms the basis for gaining the necessary knowledge of the dynamics of the U.S. market.

Roberto Lacorte, president of PharmaNutra USA, says, "The first pieces sold in the U.S. market have significance beyond economic value, but represent a milestone in the U.S. project. The sale of the first products follows the enthusiasm we have seen in all members of our U.S. sales force. The structure of Pharmanutra USA Corp. is formed, now all that remains is to embark on a path of growth based on progressive knowledge of the U.S. market."

PharmaNutra on Tuesday closed down 0.7 percent at EUR47.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.