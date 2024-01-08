(Alliance News) - PharmaNutra Spa announced Monday that it has lost its SME status because it has exceeded the market capitalization of EUR500 million for three consecutive years.

Therefore, shareholders obliged to disclose their share are all those who hold at least 3 percent of the company's capital.

PharmaNutra's stock closed Monday down 0.2 percent at EUR55.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

