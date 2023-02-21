Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pharmanutra S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHN   IT0005274094

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.

(PHN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:38 2023-02-21 am EST
61.90 EUR   -0.16%
12:24pPharmaNutra predicts growing numbers for the future
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PharmaNutra predicts growing numbers for the future

02/21/2023 | 12:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - PharmaNutra Spa on Tuesday organized and concluded its "Investor Day" in Milan.

"Leveraging on a strong international presence, high scientific expertise and enhancing first-rate partnerships in the field of sports, PharmaNutra reaffirms its significant development potential, forecasting a 2022-2030 cagr from sales growth of 10.9 percent, which can further increase up to a plus 18.5 percent considering the strategic business lines that will be put in place from now to next years," reads the note released.

"Today's was probably one of the most fruitful meetings with the investors: I like to highlight the high professional quality of those present, the great attention and considerable appreciation from all the investors, and the focused questions centered on the issues under discussion," said Andrea Lacorte, president and founder of the company.

"For our part, we surprised them, as is customary for PharmaNutra, and we can certainly expect a demonstration of confidence in the short and long term. I am really satisfied with this Investor Day, which also had the great merit, precisely because of the quality of the interlocutors, of opening our minds to new business potential," Lacorte concluded.

PharmaNutra closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR61.90 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
12:24pPharmaNutra predicts growing numbers for the future
AN
02:32aEuropeans down; wait for PMI flash.
AN
02/20Mib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
02/09PharmaNutra with Ferrari in the challenge of the new Le Mans Hypercar 499P
AN
02/08Pharmanutra S P A : 08/02/2023 - pharmanutra partners with ferrari to face the challenges ..
PU
01/12Pharmanutra S P A : 12/01/2023 - publication of the 2023 corporate events calendar
PU
01/09Futures up; China reopening pushes stocks up
AN
01/06Europeans in the green, Saipem bullish on the Mib.
AN
01/06Mib touches 25,000; momentum after Eurozone data
AN
01/06Stock markets up ahead of Eurozone CPI flash data
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 81,9 M 87,5 M 87,5 M
Net income 2022 14,9 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net cash 2022 8,67 M 9,26 M 9,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,2x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 598 M 639 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
EV / Sales 2023 6,12x
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pharmanutra S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 62,00 €
Average target price 83,33 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea Lacorte Chairman & General Director
Germano Tarantino Scientific Director
Carlo Volpi Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Alessandro Calzolari Independent Director
Marida Zaffaroni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.-0.48%639
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.20%417 701
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.87%318 363
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-10.23%312 038
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.29%277 677
ABBVIE INC.-6.37%267 728