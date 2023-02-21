PharmaNutra predicts growing numbers for the future

(Alliance News) - PharmaNutra Spa on Tuesday organized and concluded its "Investor Day" in Milan.

"Leveraging on a strong international presence, high scientific expertise and enhancing first-rate partnerships in the field of sports, PharmaNutra reaffirms its significant development potential, forecasting a 2022-2030 cagr from sales growth of 10.9 percent, which can further increase up to a plus 18.5 percent considering the strategic business lines that will be put in place from now to next years," reads the note released.

"Today's was probably one of the most fruitful meetings with the investors: I like to highlight the high professional quality of those present, the great attention and considerable appreciation from all the investors, and the focused questions centered on the issues under discussion," said Andrea Lacorte, president and founder of the company.

"For our part, we surprised them, as is customary for PharmaNutra, and we can certainly expect a demonstration of confidence in the short and long term. I am really satisfied with this Investor Day, which also had the great merit, precisely because of the quality of the interlocutors, of opening our minds to new business potential," Lacorte concluded.

PharmaNutra closed Tuesday's session in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR61.90 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

