Pharmanutra S p A : 04/01/2023 - NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS IN INDONESIA, KUWAIT AND MEXICO

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS IN

INDONESIA, KUWAIT AND MEXICO

PT Pyridam Farma Tbk., PharmaLife Co. and SMS Pharma will introduce SiderAL® and Cetilar® products in the Indonesian, Kuwaiti and Mexican markets, hence expanding the presence of PharmaNutra technologies in South-East Asia, the Arabian Peninsula and Central America.

Pisa, 4 January 2023 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(MTA; Ticker PHN), a company specialised in mineral and iron- based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints health, is pleased to announce the signing of three new international trade agreements for the distribution of its SiderAL® and Cetilar® lines in the Republic of Indonesia, Kuwait and Mexico.

As far as Indonesia is concerned, the new partner PT Pyridam Farma Tbk. will distribute two nutritional supplements containing Sucrosomial® Iron, SiderAL® F30 (PharmaNutra brand) and SiderAL® Gocce P (Junia Pharma brand). These products, the former intended for an adult target and the latter for the paediatric sector, will become part of the Pyridam Farma portfolio, which includes international products of companies of the calibre of Eli Lilly, Amgen, Astra Zeneca and Lundbeck. As a matter of fact, the company has operated in the Indonesian pharmaceutical sector for more than 40 years and, thanks to its network of more than 320 medical science liaisons, its production and marketing activities cover all 34 of the country's provinces, with a potential usership of 275 million inhabitants (the Republic of Indonesia has the fourth highest population in the world, after China, India and USA).

As regards Kuwait, the agreement was concluded with PharmaLife Co., a company that distributes medical devices, food supplements, medical equipment and natural products and is already partner to important Italian and foreign companies. The agreement is particularly relevant because, despite operating in a smaller territorial context than Indonesian giant Pyridam Farma, PharmaLife Co. will be placing five PharmaNutra products and one Junia Pharma product on the market, specifically: Cetilar®

Cream, Cetilar® Patch, SiderAL® Folic 20 sticks, SiderAL® Folic 30 cps, SiderAL® Forte Int 20 cps and SiderAL® Gocce P.

In Mexico, PharmaNutra has finalised a new partnership with the company SMS Pharma, whose core business focuses on developing national sales networks specialising in the distribution of pharmaceutical