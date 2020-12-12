Pharmanutra S p A : 11/12/2020 - CONSOB APPROVES THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: CONSOB APPROVES THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS FOR

ADMISSION TO TRADING ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT

Pisa, 11th December 2020 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") (Aim Italia -Ticker PHN), nutraceutical company specialised in iron-based nutritional supplements and medical solutions for muscles and joints, communicates that today the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange ("Consob") resolved on, with provision no. 1257816/20, approval of the information prospectus related to admission to trading of the ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR segment ("MTA"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana" - Italian Stock Exchange). Consob approval of the Information Prospectus follows the provision in which the Borsa Italiana admitted the shares for trading on the MTA, on 4th December 2020.

Please note that the Share trading starting date on the MTA and relative simultaneous exclusion from trading on the AIM Italia market will be established by Borsa Italiana in a subsequent notice. In the same notice Borsa Italiana, having checked the existence of capitalisation and diffusion requirements established by art. 2.2.3 of the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana and the relative Instructions, will assign STAR certification to the Company Shares.