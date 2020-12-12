Pharmanutra S p A : 11/12/2020 - CONSOB APPROVES THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: CONSOB APPROVES THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS FOR
ADMISSION TO TRADING ON MTA - STAR SEGMENT
Pisa, 11th December 2020 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") (Aim Italia -Ticker PHN), nutraceutical company specialised in iron-based nutritional supplements and medical solutions for muscles and joints, communicates that today the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange ("Consob") resolved on, with provision no. 1257816/20, approval of the information prospectus related to admission to trading of the ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR segment ("MTA"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana" - Italian Stock Exchange). Consob approval of the Information Prospectus follows the provision in which the Borsa Italiana admitted the shares for trading on the MTA, on 4th December 2020.
Please note that the Share trading starting date on the MTA and relative simultaneous exclusion from trading on the AIM Italia market will be established by Borsa Italiana in a subsequent notice. In the same notice Borsa Italiana, having checked the existence of capitalisation and diffusion requirements established by art. 2.2.3 of the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana and the relative Instructions, will assign STAR certification to the Company Shares.
PharmaNutra S.p.A.
Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops nutritional supplements and innovative medical devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is documented by considerable scientific proof. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of approximately 130 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in 50 countries abroad, through 32 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. Over the years, Pharmanutra has stood out in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements with the trademark SiderAL®, where it can claim important Sucrosomial Technology®patents. The Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.
PharmaNutra.it
|
