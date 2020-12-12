Pharmanutra S p A : 11/12/2020 - THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS ON ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE MTA - STAR SEGMENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS ON ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE MTA - STAR

SEGMENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Pisa, 11th December 2020 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") (Aim Italia -Ticker PHN), further to the press release issued today, communicates that the information prospectus (the "Information Prospectus") on admission of the Company's ordinary shares (the"Shares") to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR Segment ("MTA"), organized and manager by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana" Italian Stock Exchange), has been published through deposit with the Consob and is available to the public in the Company's registered office in Pisa, Via delle Lenze, 216/b and on its website www.pharmanutra.it, "Investor Relations" section.

Please note that the MTA Share trading start date and simultaneous exclusion from trading on the AIM Italia market will be established by Borsa Italiana in a subsequent specific notice. In the same notice Borsa Italiana, having checked the existence of capitalisation and diffusion requirements established by art. 2.2.3 of the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana and the relative Instructions, will assign STAR certification to the Company Shares.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. The effectiveness of its products is documented by considerable scientific proof. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of approximately 130 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in over 50 countries abroad, through 32 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra leads the market in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements under the SiderAL® brand, where it boasts a number of important patents on Sucrosomial® technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

