Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Pharmanutra S.p.A.    PHN   IT0005274094

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.

(PHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharmanutra S p A : 11/12/2020 - THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS ON ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE MTA - STAR SEGMENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

12/12/2020 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE INFORMATION PROSPECTUS ON ADMISSION TO TRADING ON THE MTA - STAR

SEGMENT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

Pisa, 11th December 2020 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") (Aim Italia -Ticker PHN), further to the press release issued today, communicates that the information prospectus (the "Information Prospectus") on admission of the Company's ordinary shares (the"Shares") to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario - STAR Segment ("MTA"), organized and manager by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. ("Borsa Italiana" Italian Stock Exchange), has been published through deposit with the Consob and is available to the public in the Company's registered office in Pisa, Via delle Lenze, 216/b and on its website www.pharmanutra.it, "Investor Relations" section.

Please note that the MTA Share trading start date and simultaneous exclusion from trading on the AIM Italia market will be established by Borsa Italiana in a subsequent specific notice. In the same notice Borsa Italiana, having checked the existence of capitalisation and diffusion requirements established by art. 2.2.3 of the Regulations of Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana and the relative Instructions, will assign STAR certification to the Company Shares.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. The effectiveness of its products is documented by considerable scientific proof. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of approximately 130 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in over 50 countries abroad, through 32 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra leads the market in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements under the SiderAL® brand, where it boasts a number of important patents on Sucrosomial® technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

PharmaNutra.it

For Information:

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Nomad

Press Office

CFO SIM S.p.A.

Spriano Communication & Partners

Via Delle Lenze, 216/b

Via dell'Annunciata, 23/4

Via Santa Radegonda, 16

56122 Pisa

20121 Milan

20121 Milan

Tel. +39 050 7846500

Tel. +39 02 303431

Tel. +39 02 83635708

investorrelation@pharmanutra.it

ecm@cfosim.com

Internal Press Office

Matteo Russo

press@calabughi.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Cristina Tronconi

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pharmanutra S.p.A. published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 18:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
01:17p01/12/2020 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : New distribution agreement for brazil
PU
01:17p18/11/2020 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : New international distribution agreements
PU
01:15pPHARMANUTRA S P A : 11/12/2020 - the information prospectus on admission to trad..
PU
01:15pPHARMANUTRA S P A : 11/12/2020 - consob approves the information prospectus for ..
PU
12:37pPHARMANUTRA S P A : Partnership with the Zambon Group for the distribution of Su..
PU
12:37pPHARMANUTRA S P A : New international distribution agreement for Greece, Cyprus ..
PU
11/12PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Registration of the Brands Cetilar® and SiderAL® Granted in..
AQ
04/27PHARMANUTRA S P A : Obtains Approval of the Cetilar Patent in the United States
AQ
04/20PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Pfizer Invests in Sucrosomial® Technology
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 53,8 M 65,2 M 65,2 M
Net income 2019 8,45 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net cash 2019 12,4 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 26,8x
Yield 2019 1,97%
Capitalization 326 M 395 M 395 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 100%
Chart PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pharmanutra S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Lacorte Chairman & General Director
Carlo Volpi Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Germano Tarantino Executive Director & Scientific Director
Roberto Lacorte Vice Chairman & Investor Relations Contact
Alessandro Calzolari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.44.02%395
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-9.38%23 096
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.114.36%20 093
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.31.34%18 484
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.26.94%15 257
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED97.32%13 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ