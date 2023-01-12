Pharmanutra S p A : 12/01/2023 - PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
01/12/2023 | 10:50am EST
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
Pisa, 12thJanuary 2023 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") announces the dates for the approval of the
financial results of the Company by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting:
Date
March 16th, 2023
April 26th, 2023
May 8th, 2023
September 11th, 2023
November 6th, 2023
Event
Board of Directors for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022
Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022
Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 31st March 2023
Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Half-Yearly Report as of 30th June 2023
Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 30th September 2023
Any amendments to the above calendar will be notified to the market timely.
Founded and led by Chairman Andrea Lacorte and Deputy Chairman Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company established in 2003 that develops unique food supplements and innovative nutrition devices by carrying out the entire production process, from the proprietary starting materials through to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is demonstrated by a wealth of scientific evidence, including 135 publications involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and places its products on the market in Italy and abroad. Within Italy, sales activities are carried out through a network of over 160 medical science liaisons serving the medical profession, as well as focusing on the exclusive marketing of PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout the country. Sales activities are guaranteed abroad in 70 different countries through 47 partners chosen amongst the best pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra is a market leader in the manufacture of dietary supplements containing iron with its SiderAL® brand, where it boasts important patents covering its Sucrosomial® Technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy regarding the management and production of intellectual property, based on integrated management of all the various components: proprietary starting materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.
