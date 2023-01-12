Pharmanutra S p A : 12/01/2023 - PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Event

Board of Directors for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 31st March 2023

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Half-Yearly Report as of 30th June 2023

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 30th September 2023