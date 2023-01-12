Advanced search
Pharmanutra S p A : 12/01/2023 - PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

01/12/2023 | 10:50am EST
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR

Pisa, 12th January 2023 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(the "Company") announces the dates for the approval of the

financial results of the Company by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting:

Date

March 16th, 2023

April 26th, 2023

May 8th, 2023

September 11th, 2023

November 6th, 2023

Event

Board of Directors for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022

Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting for the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31st December 2022

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 31st March 2023

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Half-Yearly Report as of 30th June 2023

Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Interim Management Statements as of 30th September 2023

Any amendments to the above calendar will be notified to the market timely.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by Chairman Andrea Lacorte and Deputy Chairman Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra is a company established in 2003 that develops unique food supplements and innovative nutrition devices by carrying out the entire production process, from the proprietary starting materials through to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is demonstrated by a wealth of scientific evidence, including 135 publications involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and places its products on the market in Italy and abroad. Within Italy, sales activities are carried out through a network of over 160 medical science liaisons serving the medical profession, as well as focusing on the exclusive marketing of PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout the country. Sales activities are guaranteed abroad in 70 different countries through 47 partners chosen amongst the best pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra is a market leader in the manufacture of dietary supplements containing iron with its SiderAL® brand, where it boasts important patents covering its Sucrosomial® Technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy regarding the management and production of intellectual property, based on integrated management of all the various components: proprietary starting materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

PharmaNutra.it

For further information:

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Press Office - Spriano Communication & Partners

Via Delle Lenze, 216/b - 56122 Pisa

Via Santa Radegonda, 16 - 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 050 7846500

Tel. +39 02 83635708

investorrelation@pharmanutra.it

Internal Press Office

Matteo Russo

press@calabughi.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Cristina Tronconi

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

Pharmanutra S.p.A. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
