Pharmanutra S p A : 31/03/2022 - PR - PHN NOTICE PUBLICATION AND AVAIABILITY ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND REPORT CG

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE 2021 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AND FURTHER DOCUMENTATION RELATING TO

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 27 APRIL 2022

Pisa, 31st March 2022 - PharmaNutra S.p.A. informs that the following documents are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website(www.pharmanutra.it, Governance/Shareholders' Meeting section) and on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" on the website www.emarketstorage.com:

• the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021, comprehensive of the draft separate financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the Report on Operations and the certifications pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 5 of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance or "TUF"), as well as the Reports prepared by the Independent Auditing Firm and the Board of Statutory Auditors;

• the Report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted in accordance with Article 123-bis of the TUF.

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. The efficacy of the products has been demonstrated with a wealth of scientific evidence, with 112 studies published involving more than 7000 subjects. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of 140 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in over 50 countries abroad, through 34 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra leads the market in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements under the SiderAL® brand, where it boasts a number of important patents on Sucrosomial® technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

