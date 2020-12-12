Log in
Pharmanutra S p A : New international distribution agreement for Greece, Cyprus and Mauritius

12/12/2020 | 12:37pm EST
18 November 2020 | Senza categoria

New international distribution agreement for Greece, Cyprus and Mauritius The PharmaNutra Group will be present in Greece and Cyprus with its Cetilar® products, while SiderAL® Forte will be distributed in the Mauritius Islands.

After its recent agreement for distribution of SiderAL® products in Bolivia, PharmaNutra communicates that it has signed another two new distribution agreements for the markets of Greece, Cyprus and the Mauritius Islands. A further, important step forward in its fast, ongoing, internationalisation process which currently sees the Company present in 57 Countries, between Europa, Asia, America and Africa, thanks to collaboration with 39 international partners.

For what concerns Greece and Cyprus, the distribution agreement is for Cetilar® products - a Cetylated Ester-based (CFA) patented product line available in Italy in the cream, patch and tape with menthol versions - and was signed with WinMedica, a leading, Greek pharmaceutical company with which the PharmaNutra Group can boast profitable relationships. WinMedica has been distributing SiderAL®, a Sucrosomial® iron-based nutritional supplement since 2014 and Ultramag® Oro, a Sucrosomial® Magnesium-based product since 2017.

Cetilar®products - formulas that help reduce painful symptoms following traumas, contractures, pulled muscles, contusions or distortions, as well as recovering mobility, improving functionality and movement - will be available in Greece and Cyprus from spring 2021.

The agreement for the Mauritius Islands was signed with Ducray Lenoir, for distribution of Sucrosomial® based products in the archipelago. Operational since 1956 and focussed on pharmaceutical products since the start of the 90s, with a presence in Madagascar, Seychelles, Comoros, Rwanda, Eritrea and South Sudan, Ducray Lenoir will distribute SiderAL® Forte INT 20cps/box 30 mg Sucrosomial® Iron, leader in the iron-based nutritional supplements, in Mauritius.

'We have just reached three more foreign markets with our flagship brands, SiderAL® and Cetilar®; result of the company's hard workeven at a complicated time like the one we are all living', declares the COO of PharmaNutra S.p.a. Carlo Volpi. 'They are extraordinary results confirming the scientific value of our products; and I like remembering that they are still part of an ongoing process. We have other important international novelties in store and will take great pleasure in notifying our partners and investors as soon as they materialise'.

Disclaimer

Pharmanutra S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2020 17:36:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Income Statement Evolution
