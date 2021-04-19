Log in
    PHN   IT0005274094

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.

(PHN)
  Report
Pharmanutra S p A : 19/04/2021 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. LAUNCHES ITS NEW SIDERAL® MED

04/19/2021 | 12:17pm EDT
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. LAUNCHES ITS NEW SIDERAL® MED SiderAL® Med is the first Sucrosomial® Iron-basedproduct to be launched on the Italian

market as Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS)

Pisa, 19th April 2021 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(MTA; Ticker PHN), company specialised in the iron-based nutritional supplement sector and in medical devices for muscles and joints, launches on the Italian market SiderAL® Med, the first Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS) based on Sucrosomial® Iron and indicated to treat nutritional deficiencies in bariatric patients or subjects with serious cases of malabsorption.

The new SiderAL® Med joins the range of SiderAL® brand products: Sucrosomial® Iron-based nutritional supplements (Sideral r.m.) which, in just over a decade, have enabled PharmaNutra to revolutionise the martial supplements market thanks to an exclusive, patented technology, able to optimise the intestinal absorption of iron administered orally.

SiderAL® Med is a complete formula that contains vitamins, sucrosomial minerals (Iron, Iodine, Magnesium, Zinc and Selenium), copper and algal calcium, with increased dosages to meet specific nutritional needs. It is, in fact, specifically formulated for subjects who, due to chronic illnesses, suffer from gastro-intestinal malabsorption problems; and for patients subjected to bariatric surgery and who, in most cases, suffer from serious nutritional deficiencies both before and during the post-operative recovery period.

On sale from tomorrow in the entire distribution chain (retail and wholesale), SiderAL® Med guarantees an appropriate nutrients intake, high compliance to treatment, thanks to excellent tolerability and acceptability, and does not interfere with the absorption of other nutrients. A product with unique characteristics, the ninth of the SiderAL® brand range, and the first Sucrosomial® Iron-based product to be identified as Food for Special Medical Purposes.

"On launching SiderAL® Med PharmaNutra also officially joins the market of Food for Special Medical Purposes: this product has no equals, a complete formula, enclosing the best of our technology and will be of great help in managing the diets for subjects with serious nutritional deficiencies. We are really proud to be able to present it on the market, because we are absolutely convinced of its extraordinary effectiveness", declares Andrea

Lacorte, President of PharmaNutra S.p.A.

"We are undoubtedly satisfied as we have been working on an AFMS product for a long time, and development was long and complex. Processing such complete products from an ingredient point of view without interference between the various nutrients, especially minerals, is generally complicated. The problem was resolved thanks to using our sucrosomial minerals as they guarantee greater formula stability and enable correct absorption of all the nutrients", adds Germano Tarantino, PharmaNutra's Chief Scientific Officer.

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative medical devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to the finished product. The effectiveness of its products is documented by considerable scientific proof, including 112 publications. The Group distributes and sells its products in Italy and abroad. In Italy, products are sold through a network of 150 Pharmaceutical Representatives serving doctors and also exclusively selling PharmaNutra products to pharmacies throughout Italy. Products are sold in over 50 countries abroad, through 39 partners selected from among the finest pharmaceutical companies. PharmaNutra leads the market in the production of iron-based nutritional supplements under the SiderAL® brand, where it boasts a number of important patents on Sucrosomial® technology. Over the years, the Group has developed a precise strategy for the management and production of intellectual property, founded on the integrated management of all the various elements: proprietary raw materials, patents, brands and clinical evidence.

PharmaNutra.it

For further information:

PharmaNutra S.p.A.

Press Office - Spriano Communication & Partners

Via Delle Lenze, 216/b - 56122 Pisa

Via Santa Radegonda, 16 - 20121 Milan

Tel. +39 050 7846500

Tel. +39 02 83635708

investorrelation@PharmaNutra.it

Internal Press Office

Matteo Russo

press@calabughi.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

Cristina Tronconi

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

Pharmanutra S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
