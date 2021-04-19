Pharmanutra S p A : 19/04/2021 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. LAUNCHES ITS NEW SIDERAL® MED

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. LAUNCHES ITS NEW SIDERAL® MED SiderAL® Med is the first Sucrosomial® Iron-basedproduct to be launched on the Italian

market as Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS)

Pisa, 19th April 2021 - PharmaNutra S.p.A.(MTA; Ticker PHN), company specialised in the iron-based nutritional supplement sector and in medical devices for muscles and joints, launches on the Italian market SiderAL® Med, the first Food for Special Medical Purposes (AFMS) based on Sucrosomial® Iron and indicated to treat nutritional deficiencies in bariatric patients or subjects with serious cases of malabsorption.

The new SiderAL® Med joins the range of SiderAL® brand products: Sucrosomial® Iron-based nutritional supplements (Sideral r.m.) which, in just over a decade, have enabled PharmaNutra to revolutionise the martial supplements market thanks to an exclusive, patented technology, able to optimise the intestinal absorption of iron administered orally.

SiderAL® Med is a complete formula that contains vitamins, sucrosomial minerals (Iron, Iodine, Magnesium, Zinc and Selenium), copper and algal calcium, with increased dosages to meet specific nutritional needs. It is, in fact, specifically formulated for subjects who, due to chronic illnesses, suffer from gastro-intestinal malabsorption problems; and for patients subjected to bariatric surgery and who, in most cases, suffer from serious nutritional deficiencies both before and during the post-operative recovery period.

On sale from tomorrow in the entire distribution chain (retail and wholesale), SiderAL® Med guarantees an appropriate nutrients intake, high compliance to treatment, thanks to excellent tolerability and acceptability, and does not interfere with the absorption of other nutrients. A product with unique characteristics, the ninth of the SiderAL® brand range, and the first Sucrosomial® Iron-based product to be identified as Food for Special Medical Purposes.

"On launching SiderAL® Med PharmaNutra also officially joins the market of Food for Special Medical Purposes: this product has no equals, a complete formula, enclosing the best of our technology and will be of great help in managing the diets for subjects with serious nutritional deficiencies. We are really proud to be able to present it on the market, because we are absolutely convinced of its extraordinary effectiveness", declares Andrea

Lacorte, President of PharmaNutra S.p.A.