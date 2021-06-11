Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pharmanutra S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHN   IT0005274094

PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.

(PHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharmanutra S p A : sponsors Pisa Sporting Club again for 2021-2022

06/11/2021 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

09 June 2021 | CorporateEventsNews

PharmaNutra sponsors Pisa Sporting Club again for 2021-2022

Today PharmaNutra has officially announced their renewed partnership with Pisa Sporting Club, the soccer team managed by Giuseppe Corrado that will compete in the Serie B championship once again next year.

During the press conference held this afternoon, the two companies confirmed that the team will wear the logo of the main sponsor Cetilar® also in the 2021-2022 sports season.
A brand that has stood alongside Pisa Sporting Club since the last part of the 2019-2020 season (almost going to playoffs), which, this year, has supported the team led by manager Luca D'Angelo, throughout the Lega B championship, to its conclusion in 14th place.

'Confirming main sponsorship of Pisa Sporting Club is another step on a journey we began last year. We really believe in it and wish to carry it forward as part of our wider project based on shared values,' says Carlo Volpi, Managing Director of PharmaNutraS.p.A.'We appreciate the club president's development plan, with mid-term investments such as the creation of the Sport Citadel in Gagno and renovation of the Arena Garibaldi stadium. We are closely united with Pisa Sporting Club by our shared desire to rise up in a difficult context such as professional football, to transmit the positive values found in sport to future generations. With this partnership, which is extremely productive from a medical-scientific point of view, we want to continue reinforcing PharmaNutra's presence in a context of sporting discipline. It is a constant commitment that consolidates from year to year, which provides full support to the greatest and most prestigious sporting reality in Italy.'

'Pisa Sporting Club is proud that PharmaNutra has chosen to continue promoting Cetilar® on our vests; we are equally proud of our communication partnership,' commented club president, Giuseppe Corrado. 'I have always believed and confirmed that our club's strategic mission is to give sporting pleasure to all our fans by spreading and developing local excellence through everything that represents us, nationally and internationally. PharmaNutra is a formidable entrepreneurial reality and Cetilar® is the jewel in their crown, which on our vests has become even greater. It gives me pride and satisfaction to meet people in the street who tell me that by supporting Pisa they have discovered extraordinary products that they didn't previously know. An important result that is comparable to a victory on the pitch.'

Cetilar® is a range of products for muscles and joints pain, with cetylated fatty acids (CFA). Available in the Cream, Patch and Tape formulation, Cetilar® medical devices contributes to the restoration of the ability to move and is aimed at all those who do not want to give up their passions due to muscle or joint discomfort.

Disclaimer

Pharmanutra S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
08:16aPHARMANUTRA S P A  : sponsors Pisa Sporting Club again for 2021-2022
PU
06/10PHARMANUTRA S P A  : 10/06/2021 - agreement for the distribution of sideral® in ..
PU
06/10SUCROSOMIAL® IRON : new clinical trial performed by Dr. Guillermo Bastida
PU
06/0707/06/2021 - SALES FIGURES FOR MAY 2 : Over 300,000 units per month sold
PU
05/26PHARMANUTRA S P A  : 26/05/2021 - publication of shareholders' meetings minutes ..
PU
05/12PHARMANUTRA S P A  : joined TP ICAP Midcap Conference
PU
05/10PHARMANUTRA S P A  : Interim management report 31/03/2021
PU
05/1010/05/2021 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Board approves interim management report as of..
PU
05/0303/05/2021 - PHARMANUTRA S.P.A. : Italian market double figure growth once again
PU
04/29PHARMANUTRA S P A  : 29/04/2021 - synthetic report on voting results of the ordi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,7 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
Net income 2020 13,7 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net cash 2020 14,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 410 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,85x
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pharmanutra S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 45,33 €
Last Close Price 42,30 €
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrea Lacorte Chairman & General Director
Germano Tarantino Executive Director & Scientific Director
Carlo Volpi Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Alessandro Calzolari Independent Director
Marida Zaffaroni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMANUTRA S.P.A.12.50%498
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.16%439 988
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.28%328 514
PFIZER, INC.10.51%227 714
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY38.32%212 294
NOVARTIS AG-0.11%209 368