Pharmaron Beijing : PROPOSED REDUCTION OF REGISTERED CAPITAL AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

PROPOSED REDUCTION OF REGISTERED CAPITAL

AND

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Board of directors (the "Board") of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") has proposed at the meeting of the Board held on Friday, March 26, 2020 to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting to be convened to approve, among others, (1) the repurchase and cancellation of 193,024 restricted A shares granted under the A share incentive scheme adopted by the Company on August 15, 2019 (the "A Share Incentive Scheme") due to the resignation of the three grantees of such restricted A shares (the "Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation") in accordance with the provisions of the A Share Incentive Scheme; (2) the reduction of registered capital from RMB794,387,462 to RMB794,194,438 and the decrease of number of issued shares of the Company from 794,387,462 shares to 794,194,438 shares, upon approval by the shareholders and completion of the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation (the "Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital"); and (3) the following proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles") in light of the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation and the Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital:

Table of comparison of the Proposed Amendment to the Articles

Before amendment After amendment Article 6 The registered capital of the Company is RMB794,387,462. Article 6 The registered capital of the Company is RMB794,194,438. Article 21 The shareholding structure of the Company is: 794,387,462 ordinary shares, including 660,370,962 shares held by holders of domestic-listed domestic shares, and 134,016,500 shares held by holders of H shares. Article 21 The shareholding structure of the Company is: 794,194,438 ordinary shares, including 660,177,938 shares held by holders of domestic-listed domestic shares, and 134,016,500 shares held by holders of H shares.

GENERAL INFORMATION

A circular containing, among other things, details about the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation, the Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital and the Proposed Amendments will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Lou Boliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

March 28, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Lou Boliang, Mr. Lou Xiaoqiang and Ms. Zheng Bei as executive Directors; Mr. Chen Pingjin, Mr. Hu Baifeng, Mr. Li Jiaqing and Mr. Zhou Hongbin as non-executive Directors; Mr. Dai Lixin, Ms. Chen Guoqin, Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson and Mr. Yu Jian as independent non-executive Directors.

