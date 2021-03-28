Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.    300759   CNE100003JW4

PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.

(300759)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pharmaron Beijing : PROPOSED REDUCTION OF REGISTERED CAPITAL AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

03/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

ੰᎲʷϓ€̏ԯอᖹҦஔٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3759)

PROPOSED REDUCTION OF REGISTERED CAPITAL

AND

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Board of directors (the "Board") of Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") has proposed at the meeting of the Board held on Friday, March 26, 2020 to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting to be convened to approve, among others, (1) the repurchase and cancellation of 193,024 restricted A shares granted under the A share incentive scheme adopted by the Company on August 15, 2019 (the "A Share Incentive Scheme") due to the resignation of the three grantees of such restricted A shares (the "Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation") in accordance with the provisions of the A Share Incentive Scheme; (2) the reduction of registered capital from RMB794,387,462 to RMB794,194,438 and the decrease of number of issued shares of the Company from 794,387,462 shares to 794,194,438 shares, upon approval by the shareholders and completion of the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation (the "Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital"); and (3) the following proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles") in light of the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation and the Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital:

Table of comparison of the Proposed Amendment to the Articles

Before amendment

After amendment

Article 6 The registered capital of the Company is RMB794,387,462.

Article 6 The registered capital of the Company is RMB794,194,438.

Article 21 The shareholding structure of the Company is: 794,387,462 ordinary shares, including 660,370,962 shares held by holders of domestic-listed domestic shares, and 134,016,500 shares held by holders of H shares.

Article 21 The shareholding structure of the Company is: 794,194,438 ordinary shares, including 660,177,938 shares held by holders of domestic-listed domestic shares, and 134,016,500 shares held by holders of H shares.

GENERAL INFORMATION

A circular containing, among other things, details about the Proposed Repurchase and Cancellation, the Proposed Reduction of Registered Capital and the Proposed Amendments will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company as soon as practicable.

By order of the Board

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.*

ੰᎲʷϓ€̏ԯอᖹҦஔٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

Dr. Lou Boliang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

March 28, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors comprises Dr. Lou Boliang, Mr. Lou Xiaoqiang and Ms. Zheng Bei as executive Directors; Mr. Chen Pingjin, Mr. Hu Baifeng, Mr. Li Jiaqing and Mr. Zhou Hongbin as non-executive Directors; Mr. Dai Lixin, Ms. Chen Guoqin, Mr. Tsang Kwan Hung Benson and Mr. Yu Jian as independent non-executive Directors.

*For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.
06:22aPHARMARON BEIJING  : Proposed reduction of registered capital and proposed amend..
PU
06:18aPHARMARON BEIJING  : Annual results announcement for the year ended december 31,..
PU
03/24PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.  : annual earnings release
03/01HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Shares Bounce Back from Rout; Pharmaron Gains 6%
MT
03/01PHARMARON BEIJING  : Shares Jump 3% on $120 Million Purchase of UK-Based Biomanu..
MT
02/28PHARMARON BEIJING  : Acquires State-of-the-Art Biomanufacturing Site in the Unit..
BU
02/28PHARMARON BEIJING  : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of ..
PU
01/26PHARMARON BEIJING  : Shares Plunge 12% Despite Expected Surge in 2020 Revenue, N..
MT
2020PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.  : Proxy Statments
CO
2020PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.  : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 126 M 784 M 784 M
Net income 2020 1 106 M 169 M 169 M
Net cash 2020 1 919 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2020 106x
Yield 2020 0,19%
Capitalization 108 B 16 494 M 16 495 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 139,66 CNY
Last Close Price 139,91 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bo Liang Lou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shing Chung Li Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Kexin Yang Chairman-Supervisory Board & Vice President
Hua Yang Chief Scientific Officer
Xiao Qiang Lou Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.16.20%13 051
MODERNA, INC.27.58%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-3.55%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-12.53%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-20.25%27 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ