EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2023 / 15:33 CET/CEST
PharmaSGP Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/#Finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/#FinancialReports

Language:English
Company:PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet:https://pharmasgp.com

 
