Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PharmaSGP Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:51:45 2023-01-16 am EST
24.65 EUR   -4.09%
09:48aCms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/09Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/09PharmaSGP Holding SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved on May 28, 2020.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

01/16/2023 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

16.01.2023 / 15:47 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 626 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
January 9, 2023 181 24.9635
January 10, 2023 180 25.1611
January 11, 2023 20 24.7000
January 12, 2023 105 24.5619
January 13, 2023 140 24.7429
In total 626 24.8952

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023 thus amounts to 804 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, January 13, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


16.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1536093  16.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1536093&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
09:48aCms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/09Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/09PharmaSGP Holding SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorization approved..
CI
01/03Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
01/03PharmaSGP Holding SE resolves on buyback program for own shares of up to 1.5 million Eu..
EQ
2022PharmaSGP Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2022PharmaSGP posts record revenues (+39%) and record earnings (+54%) in 9M 2022 – ra..
EQ
2022PharmaSGP Holding SE raises forecast for FY 2022
EQ
2022Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2022Dd : PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 82,7 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
Net income 2022 11,6 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net Debt 2022 53,4 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 308 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
PharmaSGP Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,70 €
Average target price 34,50 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Weigand Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rudolf Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Madlena Hohlefelder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Rebien Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-3.38%334
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.4.67%24 982
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.10.73%10 658
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-4.61%2 792
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED2.20%739
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.1.00%282