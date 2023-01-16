CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 2nd Interim Announcement

In the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 626 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 9, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) January 9, 2023 181 24.9635 January 10, 2023 180 25.1611 January 11, 2023 20 24.7000 January 12, 2023 105 24.5619 January 13, 2023 140 24.7429 In total 626 24.8952

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 13, 2023 thus amounts to 804 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, January 13, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE

The Management Board