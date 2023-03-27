Advanced search
CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

03/27/2023 | 11:03am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 12th Interim Announcement

In the period from March 20, 2023 up to and including March 24, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 0 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from March 20, 2023 up to and including March 24, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
March 20, 2023 - -
March 21, 2023 - -
March 22, 2023 - -
March 23, 2023 - -
March 24, 2023 - -
In total 0 0.0000

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including March 24, 2023 thus amounts to 4812 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, March 27, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593433  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593433&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
