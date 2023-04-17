Advanced search
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:01:06 2023-04-17 am EDT
28.80 EUR   +1.41%
EQ
EQ
CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

04/17/2023 | 08:40am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

17.04.2023 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 15th Interim Announcement

In the period from April 10, 2023 up to and including April 14, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 119 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from April 10, 2023 up to and including April 14, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
April 10, 2023 - -
April 11, 2023 - -
April 12, 2023 73 28.0000
April 13, 2023 - -
April 14, 2023 46 28.0000
In total 119 28.0000

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including April 14, 2023 thus amounts to 5476 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, April 17, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


17.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
Financials
Sales 2022 83,9 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2022 11,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net Debt 2022 54,2 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 341 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
PharmaSGP Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,40 €
Average target price 35,50 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Weigand Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rudolf Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Madlena Hohlefelder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Rebien Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE6.77%375
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.13.98%26 837
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-14.12%8 279
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.63.00%4 804
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.40%751
LYKO GROUP AB (PUBL)7.87%248
