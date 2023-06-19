Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PharmaSGP Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:17:10 2023-06-19 am EDT
28.25 EUR   -0.18%
08:07aCms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

06/19/2023 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

19.06.2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 24th Interim Announcement

In the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of 40 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from June 12, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
June 12, 2023 - -
June 13, 2023 40 28.0000
June 14, 2023 - -
June 15, 2023 - -
June 16, 2023 - -
In total 40 28.0000

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including June 16, 2023 thus amounts to 9317 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, June 19, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660307  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660307&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
08:07aCms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/12Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/05Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/30Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/26PharmaSGP Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/22Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/15Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/10PharmaSGP with a significant leap in revenue in Q1 2023 – EBITDA grows by more th..
EQ
05/08Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/02Cms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 94,1 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2023 14,4 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2023 34,7 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 340 M 371 M 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
PharmaSGP Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMASGP HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,30 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Natalie Weigand Chief Executive Officer
Michael Rudolf Chief Financial Officer
Clemens Fischer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Madlena Hohlefelder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel Rebien Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE6.39%371
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-4.51%22 307
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-7.57%8 916
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.88.21%5 606
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.68%587
LYKO GROUP AB (PUBL)9.29%244
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer