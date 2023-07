Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program

PharmaSGP Holding SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Gräfelfing, Germany, July 10, 2023 – PharmaSGP Holding SE (the “Company”) has announced on January 3, 2023 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 to buy back shares for a maximum volume of up to 60,000 shares at a total purchase price (without ancillary costs) of a maximum of up to EUR 1.5 million (the “Share Buy-back Program”).

The Share Buy-back Program began on January 4, 2023 and ended on July 3, 2023 as originally planned.

In the period from January 4, 2023 (inclusive) until the end of the program on July 3, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 9,787 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 0.0816 % of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 26.4246 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 258,617.49.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) January 4, 2023 108 EUR 2,749.60 25.4593 January 5, 2023 - - - January 6, 2023 70 EUR 1,752.00 25.0286 January 9, 2023 181 EUR 4,518.39 24.9635 January 10, 2023 180 EUR 4,529.00 25.1611 January 11, 2023 20 EUR 494.00 24.7000 January 12, 2023 105 EUR 2,579.00 24.5619 January 13, 2023 140 EUR 3,464.00 24.7429 January 16, 2023 90 EUR 2,260.00 25.1111 January 17, 2023 85 EUR 2,184.50 25.7000 January 18, 2023 81 EUR 2,058.40 25.4124 January 19, 2023 - - - January 20, 2023 - - - January 23, 2023 100 EUR 2.580.00 25.8000 January 24, 2023 100 EUR 2.560.00 25.6000 January 25, 2023 - - - January 26, 2023 59 EUR 1,504,50 25.5000 January 27, 2023 - - - January 30, 2023 40 EUR 1,032.00 25.8000 January 31, 2023 120 EUR 3,096.00 25.8000 February 01, 2023 125 EUR 3,182.50 25.4600 February 02, 2023 - - - February 03, 2023 100 EUR 2,580.00 25.8000 February 06, 2023 - - - February 07, 2023 100 EUR 2,570.00 25.7000 February 08, 2023 50 EUR 1,290.00 25.8000 February 09, 2023 133 EUR 3,373.50 25.3647 February 10, 2023 140 EUR 3,588.00 25.6286 February 13, 2023 140 EUR 3,500.00 25.0000 February 14, 2023 120 EUR 3,000.00 25.0000 February 15, 2023 86 EUR 2,150.00 25.0000 February 16, 2023 100 EUR 2,510.00 25.1000 February 17, 2023 150 EUR 3,750.00 25.0000 February 20, 2023 35 EUR 882.00 25.2000 February 21, 2023 126 EUR 3,187.80 25.3000 February 22, 2023 150 EUR 3,855.00 25.7000 February 23, 2023 150 EUR 3,885.00 25.9000 February 24, 2023 - - - February 27, 2023 18 EUR 466.20 25.9000 February 28, 2023 176 EUR 4,473.00 25.4148 March 01, 2023 141 EUR 3,595.50 25.5000 March 02, 2023 28 EUR 714.00 25.5000 March 03, 2023 113 EUR 2,881.50 25.5000 March 06, 2023 200 EUR 5,080.00 25.4000 March 07, 2023 - - - March 08, 2023 10 EUR 257.00 25.7000 March 09, 2023 250 EUR 6,574.10 26.2964 March 10, 2023 183 EUR 4,758.00 26.0000 March 13, 2023 - - - March 14, 2023 465 EUR 12,555.00 27.0000 March 15, 2023 - - - March 16, 2023 44 EUR 1,232.00 28.0000 March 17, 2023 - - - March 20, 2023 - - - March 21, 2023 - - - March 22, 2023 - - - March 23, 2023 - - - March 24, 2023 - - - March 27, 2023 - - - March 28, 2023 - - - March 29, 2023 - - - March 30, 2023 545 EUR 15,201.00 27.8917 March 31, 2023 - - - April 03, 2023 - - - April 04, 2023 - - - April 05, 2023 - - - April 06, 2023 - - - April 10, 2023 - - - April 11, 2023 - - - April 12, 2023 73 EUR 2,044.00 28.0000 April 13, 2023 - - - April 14, 2023 46 EUR 1,288.00 28.0000 April 17, 2023 - - - April 18, 2023 - - - April 19, 2023 - - - April 20, 2023 220 EUR 6,160.00 28.0000 April 21, 2023 - - - April 24, 2023 123 EUR 3,370.20 27.4000 April 25, 2023 - - - April 26, 2023 100 EUR 2,800.00 28.0000 April 27, 2023 150 EUR 4,200.00 28.0000 April 28, 2023 - - - May 02, 2023 - - - May 03, 2023 123 EUR 3,444.00 28.0000 May 04, 2023 - - - May 05, 2023 - - - May 08, 2023 60 EUR 1,680.00 28.0000 May 09, 2023 - - - May 10, 2023 - - - May 11, 2023 - - - May 12, 2023 - - - May 15, 2023 - - - May 16, 2023 141 EUR 3,948.00 28.0000 May 17, 2023 147 EUR 4,116.00 28.0000 May 18, 2023 190 EUR 5,278.00 27.7790 May 19, 2023 170 EUR 4,590.00 27.0000 May 22, 2023 170- EUR 4,440.00 26.1176 May 23, 2023 185 EUR 4,625.00 25.0000 May 24, 2023 200 EUR 5,020.00 25.1000 May 25, 2023 205 EUR 5,166.00 25.2000 May 26, 2023 150 EUR 3,810.00 25.4000 May 29, 2023 - - - May 30, 2023 200 EUR 5,340.00 26.7000 May 31, 2023 120 EUR 3,256.00 27.1333 June 01, 2023 195 EUR 5,362.50 27.5000 June 02, 2023 200 EUR 5,310.00 26.5500 June 05, 2023 200 EUR 5,465.00 27.3250 June 06, 2023 85 EUR 2,337.50 27.5000 June 07, 2023 172 EUR 4,722.80 27.4581 June 08, 2023 195 EUR 5,400,00 27.6923 June 09, 2023 100 EUR 2,750.00 27.5000 June 12, 2023 - - - June 13, 2023 40 EUR 1,120.00 28.0000 June 14, 2023 - - - June 15, 2023 - - - June 16, 2023 - - - June 19, 2023 96 EUR 2,688.00 28.0000 June 20, 2023 70 EUR 1,960.00 28.0000 June 21, 2023 94 EUR 2,632.00 28.0000 June 22, 2023 135 EUR 3,780.00 28.0000 June 23, 2023 - - - June 26, 2023 - - - June 27, 2023 - - - June 28, 2023 - - - June 29, 2023 18 EUR 495.00 27.5000 June 30, 2023 57 EUR 1,567,00 27.4910 In total 9,787 EUR 258,617.49 26.4246

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.pharmasgp.com/en/.

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Gräfelfing, July 10, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE

The Management Board