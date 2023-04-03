DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period ...
04/03/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.04.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:
Madlena
Last name(s):
Hohlefelder
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE
b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A2P4LJ5
b) Nature of the transaction
Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from March 31, 2023 until August 31, 2023 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 30.00 per share; settlement order terminable with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
