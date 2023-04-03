Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PharmaSGP Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:09:16 2023-04-03 am EDT
28.50 EUR   -1.38%
08:33aDd : PharmaSGP Holding SE: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period ...
EQ
08:03aDd : PharmaSGP Holding SE: FUTRUE GmbH, Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 36,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from March 31, 2023 to ...
EQ
07:29aCms : PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
Summary 
Summary

DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period ...

04/03/2023 | 08:33am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Madlena
Last name(s): Hohlefelder
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from March 31, 2023 until August 31, 2023 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 30.00 per share; settlement order terminable with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82209  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
