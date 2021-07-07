DGAP-DD : PharmaSGP Holding SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 07.07.2021 / 12:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Clemens Last name(s): Fischer Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PharmaSGP Holding SE b) LEI 3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 23.95 EUR 6789825.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 23.95 EUR 6789825.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-02; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

