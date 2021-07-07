DGAP-DD : PharmaSGP Holding SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
07.07.2021 / 12:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE
b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.95 EUR 6789825.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.95 EUR 6789825.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-02; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com
69476 07.07.2021
