    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/02/2021 | 03:24am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2021 / 09:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Madlena
Last name(s): Hohlefelder
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.50 EUR 612000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.50 EUR 612000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.12.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71327  02.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
