PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/30/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
30.05.2022 / 12:46
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form:
FUTRUE GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Clemens
Last name(s):
Fischer
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE
b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A2P4LJ5
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase order for up to 150,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from May 30, 2022 to November 1, 2022 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 28.00 per share; settlement order terminable with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
not numberable
not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
not numberable
not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2022; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
