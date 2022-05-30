Log in
    PSG   DE000A2P4LJ5

PHARMASGP HOLDING SE

(PSG)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/30 07:17:25 am EDT
24.75 EUR   +2.27%
06:50aPHARMASGP HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:48aPHARMASGP HOLDING SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/17PHARMASGP : Another revenue record ? Q1 2022 revenues up 67% year-on-year
EQ
PharmaSGP Holding SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/30/2022 | 06:48am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2022 / 12:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: FUTRUE GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Fischer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI
3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase order for up to 150,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from May 30, 2022 to November 1, 2022 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 28.00 per share; settlement order terminable with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
27/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 21
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75453  30.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
